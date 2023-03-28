EMOM Workouts: Tons of Benefits for Those Rushed on Time

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

No matter when and where your fitness journey started, EMOM workouts can always be your new gym buddy. EMOM workouts are quite popular, especially for busy athletes who can’t spare a lot of time at the gym.

EMOM stands for “Every Minute on the Minute.” This type of workout is designed to get you moving as quickly as possible, and it’s a great way to add variety to your training routine. EMOM workouts are usually done with weights, but you can also do them with just your own body weight if you need to get a quick workout in at home and can’t make it to the gym.

It is a type of workout that utilizes maximum volume and minimal rest. EMOM workouts are one of the most efficient and effective workout programs that can help you to build endurance, muscle, and overall work capacity.

What Are EMOM Workouts?

EMOM workouts are a fantastic way to get in a quick, effective workout. They’re also great for working on endurance, speed, and strength.

In EMOM workouts, you’ll perform one exercise for each minute on a minute timer. For example, if you’re doing 12 minutes of work, you’ll do 12 exercises — one for each minute. You’ll start with the first exercise, then move on to the second exercise when the next minute starts. It’s important to do each exercise as quickly as possible so that your heart rate stays elevated during the entire workout.

You can use EMOMs for any fitness goal — whether it’s weight loss or muscle building — to make sure that you’re always working hard enough to see results.

The Benefits of EMOM Workouts

There are a lot of benefits to incorporating EMOM workouts into your fitness routine. They’re great for both beginners and advanced athletes alike, and they can help you build muscle, improve endurance, and increase overall fitness.

Here are just a few of the many reasons why EMOM workouts are so great:

1. Quick and convenient

We often find ourselves distracted when working out as we check messages, scroll through Instagram, or simply procrastinate. The objective and systematic programming of EMOM workouts help you stay concentrated and avoid distractions and wasting time.

EMOM workouts are very effective as it adds high-quality training volume to your training program. The workout and resting timings are systematically programmed, so that’s why you’ll have the urgency to finish the reps in the given time, giving you enough rest and not losing time in-between sets.

2. Adaptability

EMOM workouts can be tailored to your individual fitness level and goals. If you’re new to exercise, start with low reps and weight. As you get stronger, increase the weight or the number of reps until you reach a point where the exercise is challenging but still doable.

3. Burn fat and increase metabolic rate

According to a 2018 review of studies, EMOM workouts are a type of interval training that can help in reducing body fat percentage. Based on this study, EMOM workouts can help you to get leaner while increasing muscle strength.

In addition to that, a 2019 study says that interval training can increase post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC). This denotes that you will keep burning calories at a higher rate even when you are done working out.

4. Build stamina and fitness level

EMOM workouts help your body to recover more quickly and work harder. You’ll be able to perform more reps than usual because you’ll push yourself harder than normal. This means that your muscles will need time to recover, which will allow them to get stronger and bigger over time.

5. Great to track progress

EMOMs give you a clear picture of where your fitness is at, especially if you’re using a heart rate monitor and taking note of your heart rate at the end of each set. You can see how long it takes to reach certain levels or how many rounds you can complete in a given amount of time.

6. Perfect for group workouts

EMOM workouts are perfect for group training because everyone is doing the same workout simultaneously. This makes it easy to track progress and see how everyone is doing. The best part about this is that you don’t have to wait around for anyone else. You can just do your own thing while they do theirs.

How Long Are EMOM Workouts?

The length of EMOM workouts depends on what kind of goal you’re looking to achieve. If you’re trying to build strength and burn fat, a 10-minute EMOM workout is ideal. The longer the EMOM period is, the more challenging it becomes — which is great if your goal is to improve endurance and overall fitness level.