Are Cannabis Enthusiasts Shifting to Live Rosin?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Live rosin is a concentrate that is gaining popularity among cannabis enthusiasts and is increasingly being stocked by dispensaries. Despite its higher cost compared to other concentrate options, the solventless process used to create live rosin and its superior quality makes it well worth the investment.

If you’re looking for a cannabis concentrate that offers unparalleled flavor extracted from premium cannabis, then solventless hash oil might be the perfect addition to your shopping list.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and discover more about live rosin and the advantages of solventless extractions.

What is Live Rosin?

Unlike traditional butane hash oils, live rosin is a type of solventless hash oil concentrate that undergoes an entirely different production process. The term “live” refers to cannabis products that have been frozen after harvest, but live rosin stands out as a unique and exceptional product.

The production of live rosin involves fresh frozen cannabis being immersed in an ice water bath and agitated to extract trichome heads. These trichome heads are then filtered through a series of micron screen bags, separated, and subjected to a freezing and drying process, which results in bubble hash. The bubble hash is further filtered through another bag with minimal heat and pressure to produce the highly concentrated live rosin, which is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids.

This solventless extraction process ensures the purity of the final product and sets live rosin apart from other types of concentrates, especially those produced using traditional butane extraction methods.

The Benefits of Live Rosin

Live rosin is a preferred concentrate for many cannabis users due to several benefits it offers. Let’s take a look at some of the key advantages below.

1. Live rosin has no solvents

Although rosin may appear similar to other cannabis concentrates, such as BHO, there is a significant difference between them. The production of rosin does not involve the use of any solvents, which is in stark contrast to BHO, which relies on butane as a solvent. As a result, rosin is a pure and organic concentrate that does not pose any risk of residual chemicals in the final product.

The solventless extraction process used to make live rosin is not only better for human health but also for the environment. In contrast, using butane as a solvent can have harsh effects on the environment and the human body. Despite being solventless, rosin can still be highly potent, making it comparable to BHO in terms of strength.

For those seeking clean and solventless cannabis concentrates, rosin is undoubtedly the best option. This is especially true for patients or consumers who may have health concerns or require a more natural and organic product.

2. Live rosin has natural properties

The process of producing live rosin involves an initial step of freezing the cannabis plant material, followed by a pressing process that ensures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes are preserved without any damage. This careful and precise approach to extraction allows for the maximum retention of the natural compounds found in the plant, resulting in a concentrate with a rich and complex flavor profile, as well as potent effects. By avoiding the use of solvents or other harsh chemicals, the full range of beneficial compounds in the plant is protected, making live rosin an excellent choice for those looking for a pure and potent concentrate.

3. Live rosin offers higher potency

One of the main advantages of live rosin as a cannabis concentrate is its high concentration of cannabinoids. Reports suggest that rosin can contain up to 50-70% THC, which is significantly higher than the average THC content of flower (typical ranges are from 25-30%). This means that users can achieve stronger and more potent effects with less product, making live rosin a practical and cost-effective option.

Aside from its potency, live rosin is also valued for its rich cannabinoid and terpene content, which can provide a more nuanced and complex experience for consumers and patients. And because rosin is produced without the use of any solvents or additives, it is a cleaner and more natural option compared to other cannabis concentrates. When processed properly, live rosin is a pure and potent concentrate that offers a range of benefits for those seeking a high-quality cannabis product.

4. Artisanal craftsmanship

Rosin extraction is considered an artisanal craft that requires skill, precision, and a commitment to quality. Producers take pride in creating unique and flavorful concentrates that showcase the best qualities of the plant, using specialized equipment and techniques to extract cannabinoids and terpenes without solvents or harsh chemicals. Artisanal live rosin concentrates offer a level of quality and craftsmanship that is highly sought after by cannabis enthusiasts and connoisseurs.