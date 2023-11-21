America’s Top 10 Healthiest Superfoods for Men

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

These days, we are always on the go and rushed around trying to get everything done in a short 24 hours. It’s easy for men to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life that we often find ourselves constantly on the go for work or with family, racing from one commitment to another, leaving little time to focus on our health and well-being. However, taking care of our bodies should be a top priority, and one of the most effective ways to do so is by fueling ourselves with the right foods, like superfoods for men.

Superfoods are nutritional powerhouses that are slammed with essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that can help us maintain optimal health and provide us with the energy we need to get through the most grueling day and workouts.

In this article, we’ll dive deeper and explore some of America’s healthiest superfoods for men and provide you with valuable tips and tricks to elevate your health along the way.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor or dietician before making any changes to your current nutrition plan.

10 of the Healthiest Superfoods for Men

Below are 10 of the healthiest superfoods for men that you should consider adding to your nutrition plan:

1. Almonds

Almonds are versatile nuts that can enhance recipes and snacks with their delightful crunch and flavor. Add them to oatmeal, smoothies, or baked goods for a boost of healthy fats. Enjoy them with an apple or string cheese for a satisfying and nutritious snack. Almonds seamlessly complement other foods, providing a nourishing and energizing option throughout the day.

2. Fatty fish

Salmon, herring, sardines, and halibut, commonly known as fatty fish, offer a rich source of healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids. These essential nutrients provide protective benefits against heart disease, the leading cause of mortality among men in the U.S. Incorporating two servings of fatty fish per week into your diet can significantly reduce the risk of fatal heart disease.

3. Quinoa

Quinoa, with its distinct spelling and pronunciation, stands out not only for its taste but also for its nutritional prowess. This often underutilized and underrated grain is a powerhouse of protein, lysine, magnesium, B2, manganese, fiber, and iron. Embracing quinoa means embracing a nutrient-rich treasure trove. Its culinary versatility knows no bounds, as it can be incorporated into salads, soups, stir-fries, and even breakfast dishes. With endless possibilities for preparation, the benefits of including quinoa in your diet are equally boundless.

4. Turkey

Turkey, a lean and nutritious protein source, packs essential nutrients like selenium, niacin, vitamin B6, phosphorus, and zinc. Unlike deep-fried options, incorporating turkey and other poultry like ostrich, emu, and duck into a healthy diet ensures a leaner profile, favorable fat composition, lower cholesterol, and higher protein content compared to red meats.

5. Eggs

“An egg a day is A-OK.” The reason is simple — eggs are packed with 6 grams of muscle-building protein per shell and are among the richest natural sources of choline, a vitamin associated with improved memory. Eggs are the ultimate nutrient package for muscle growth.

6. Milk and yogurt

Milk and yogurt contain whey, a source of leucine, an essential amino acid for muscle building. Greek yogurt is a favorable option for men due to its rich, creamy taste. Greek yogurt is not only high in protein but also provides potassium and beneficial bacteria that support gut health. The added bonus is that it requires no preparation, making it a convenient choice for a nutritious snack or meal.

7. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes shine as an outstanding source of beta-carotene, vitamin C, manganese, copper, and vitamin B6. They also provide a good dose of potassium, dietary fiber, niacin, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, and phosphorus. These nutrient-packed wonders are not only nutritious but also satiating and incredibly flavorful. Sweet potatoes deserve a well-deserved place in everyone’s diet, offering a delicious and versatile staple food that contributes to overall health and well-being.

8. Soy food

Before you get all up in arms saying you’ll never eat anything with soy, some research backs it as a superfood. Soy emerges as a potential prostate cancer-fighting food based on a comprehensive study of 40 nations. Tofu, miso soup, and soy milk present delightful options to incorporate more soy into your diet. Interestingly, Asian countries consume up to 90 times more soy foods than Americans, and they experience significantly lower rates of prostate cancer. By embracing the deliciousness of soy, you may be enhancing your protection against this prevalent cancer.

9. Chia seeds

Chia seeds, the latest food craze, are small, round, and black with a nutty taste. They add a slimy texture when mixed with liquids. Sprinkle them on oatmeal, bread, or in smoothies for a nutrient boost. Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, iron, fiber, calcium, and antioxidants, chia seeds offer a wealth of health benefits. Embrace the chia seed trend and enhance your nutrition effortlessly.

10. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is a delectable superfood treat that offers a range of tastes, from bitter to semi-sweet. Packed with fiber, iron, magnesium, copper, and manganese, it boasts numerous health benefits. Dark chocolate can lower blood pressure, enhance blood flow, and boost brain function. For maximum health benefits, opt for dark chocolate varieties with 70%-85% cocoa content. Indulge in the goodness of dark chocolate and reap its delightful advantages.