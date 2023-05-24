8 Health Benefits from Drinking Cucumber Water Daily

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

For many years people have been consuming cucumber for its cleansing and healing properties. Cucumbers are not only great in salads but can also be consumed in the form of juices, teas, and even soups. The hydrating properties of cucumber make it a great beverage to consume as an alternative to coffee and caffeinated drinks, which is why you may have already been seeing people drinking cucumber water.



Cucumbers are also known to be a natural appetite suppressant, making them perfect for dieting and weight loss. Given the growing popularity of cucumber water and the many health benefits it is said to offer, below are eight health benefits associated with drinking cucumber water daily.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before changing your nutrition plan or adding any supplements to your regimen.

1. Helps you to stay hydrated

The benefits of cucumber water are numerous, but the most obvious one is that it’s a great way to stay hydrated. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, most people should drink six to eight glasses of water every day.

If you’re not already drinking water regularly, it can be challenging to get into the habit. Cucumber water is an easy way to get started. The flavor and consistency make it more appealing than plain water, so you’ll be more likely to drink it throughout the day without thinking it’s boring like plain, unflavored water.

2. Helps improve weight loss

Are you on a fitness journey to get rid of those extra pounds? Cucumber water can help!

Cucumber water, also known as “detox water,” does not contain sugar as opposed to other drinks high in sugar, such as sodas, fruit juices, and sweetened teas. When it comes to cutting down your calorie intake, cucumber water can be a great solution, as it won’t make you feel bloated and stuffed like other high-calorie foods do.

According to a study, increased water intake is connected to weight loss because of increased fat loss and decreased feeding due to lipolysis.

3. Source of antioxidants

Cucumbers are a great source of antioxidants. The antioxidants in cucumbers help to fight free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to aging.

By consuming cucumber water, you can not only rehydrate but give your body the following antioxidants:

Calcium

Potassium

Magnesium

Phosphorus

Vitamin K

Vitamin A

4. Improves bone and muscle health

Cucumbers are rich in Vitamin K, which works as a bridge between calcium and your bones. One unpeeled cucumber contains around 22% of your daily recommended intake.

Cucumbers contain silica, which helps with bone health by strengthening connective tissues such as tendons and ligaments. Silica also helps prevent osteoporosis by improving calcium absorption in the body.

Silica is also essential to muscle health, as it helps repair damage done by exercise and promotes muscle growth and repair. Cucumbers are also packed with high levels of potassium, so drinking cucumber water as a post-workout drink is an excellent way to promote muscle recovery.

5. Cucumber water is good for your skin

That supermodel glow beauticians talk about often comes from healthy hydration. Cucumber water helps you with more water consumption in your body. The bags and dark circles under your eyes are usually caused due to water retention from a sodium-potassium imbalance. The vitamins present in cucumbers can help even out those nutrients.

In addition to that, cucumbers are high in pantothenic acid or vitamin B-5, which has been used as a remedy to treat acne. According to a 2014 study, vitamin B5 can help prevent mild to moderate acne issues.

6. It reduces blood pressure

Cucumbers are a great source of potassium, an electrolyte that regulates blood pressure. When you drink cucumber water, the potassium helps your body eliminate excess sodium, which can cause high blood pressure. High sodium levels force your body to retain fluids, which can increase blood pressure.

Cucumber water is also easy for anyone who wants to fix their potassium levels while maintaining weight. This is because cucumber water has zero calories.

7. It may help prevent cancer

Some early research shows that cucumbers inhibit cancer-fighting properties. Along with antioxidants, cucumbers also contain compounds called cucurbitacins and lignans, a group of nutrients that play a role in protecting us from cancer.

One study had shown that the dietary flavonoid fisetin, which can be found in cucumbers, might help to decrease the progression of prostate cancer.

8. It is keto-friendly, gluten-free, and vegan

Cucumbers are very versatile ingredients that can fit into many different diets and lifestyles. These fruits are suitable for vegans who want to maintain their health while following their diet plan at the same time. They’re also suitable for people who follow a gluten-free diet because they don’t contain gluten or wheat products.