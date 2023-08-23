7 Blood Pressure Supplements You Should Consider

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

The American Heart Association states that nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. Hypertension can lead to the risk of heart failure, strokes, and heart attacks. While leading a healthy lifestyle can maintain accurate blood pressure, sometimes that may not be enough. Some sources tell us that natural treatments like blood pressure supplements can reduce blood pressure.

Although, it is still important to follow a healthy diet, exercise regularly, quit smoking, limit alcohol intake, and maintain a healthy weight.

In this article, we dive deeper into several blood pressure supplements that can help to reduce blood pressure.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before adding any new supplements to your regimen.

7 Blood Pressure Supplements That Can Reduce High Blood Pressure

The most effective blood pressure supplements for hypertension are those that help lower it naturally. The seven blood pressure supplements below have been proven to help lower hypertension in clinical studies.

1. Magnesium

Magnesium is one of the most common mineral deficiencies in the world. Magnesium is a mineral that plays a role in more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including muscle and nerve function, protein synthesis, and blood glucose control.

According to studies, magnesium supplements may help decrease blood pressure by increasing nitric oxide production. Nitric oxide is a molecule in our body that helps relax blood vessels.

Another review of 100 randomized studies states that when taken at 350-450 mg daily for around 3.6 months, magnesium can reduce blood pressure in people with chronic medical diseases.

2. Potassium

This mineral is essential for normal muscle and nerve function, as well as for maintaining healthy blood pressure. Potassium also regulates the amount of sodium in your body and helps to control the acidity of your blood.

Potassium can reduce blood pressure in two ways. Firstly, it makes the body get rid of more sodium in the urine, and secondly relaxes the blood vessel walls. According to studies, potassium supplements could help reduce both diastolic and systolic blood pressure.

3. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and bone health, but it also plays a role in regulating blood pressure.

Studies show that people with hypertension may have lower levels of vitamin D than those without. Research also states that higher blood levels of vitamin D may help decrease high blood pressure.

A review of data involving more than 300,000 people found that those who had the highest vitamin D levels had up to 30% less risk of high blood pressure when compared with those with the lowest levels.

4. Beetroot

Beetroot is a rich source of plant nitrates, which are converted to nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide is a signaling molecule that relaxes blood vessels and improves blood flow.

According to studies, drinking beetroot juice is an effective way to support healthy blood pressure. Drinking a cup of beetroot juice each day can offer great health benefits. Beetroot supplements have been shown to decrease blood pressure levels.

5. Dietary fiber

Dietary fiber is a type of carbohydrate found in food sources. It’s important for digestive health, and some studies suggest that it may help lower blood pressure.

According to a 2018 review, some dietary fiber supplements may reduce both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Another 2015 review suggests that when you supplement your diet with around 12 grams of fiber every day, it can help reduce blood pressure.

6. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are found in fish, meat, and eggs. They have many health benefits, including lowering cholesterol levels and blood pressure. The most important omega-3 fatty acids are EPA and DHA. These are found in oily fish such as salmon, herring, mackerel, and sardines.

Studies show that people with high blood pressure may benefit from high dosages of fish oil supplements. In another review of people with high blood pressure who were not on medications, it was seen that taking EPA and DHA, including fish oil supplements, led to significant reductions (4.51 and 3.05 mmHg) in systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

7. Folic acid

Folic acid, also known as vitamin B9, is an essential nutrient for healthy blood pressure levels. It plays a role in the production of red blood cells and helps to reduce homocysteine levels, which are known to increase your risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition to its effects on blood pressure, folic acid can also help prevent birth defects.

A 2018 study states that taking folic acid supplements can reduce the risk of gestational hypertension and preeclampsia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), women who may become pregnant should take 400 micrograms of folic acid each day.