7 Best Anxiety Supplements to Get You Through the Day

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Anxiety is a genuine and widespread problem across the globe. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America states that GAD (generalized anxiety disorder) affects around 6.8 million adults. How many of those people are using anxiety supplements? Probably not enough.



If you’re like most people, you’re probably looking for ways to manage your anxiety. Maybe you’ve tried meditation, breathing techniques, and other self-care methods without much success. You might be thinking about taking an antidepressant, but you’re worried about the side effects or about addiction (valid concerns). But have you ever considered anxiety supplements?

Obviously, the best way to manage anxiety is by learning how to control your body and mind, and there are many ways to do this. One of the most effective methods is through something like anxiety supplements. While anxiety supplements are not a cure-all, they can be an important part of your overall treatment plan.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before using any anxiety supplements to ensure you they will not interact with any medications you may have been prescribed.

7 Anxiety Supplements That Can Help You Unwind

Anxiety is a problem that affects many people and can be challenging to manage. Some people use medication to help them cope with anxiety, but there are also many natural routes you can take, like anxiety supplements that can help.

Supplements for anxiety can help you manage your symptoms and prevent them from worsening. Here are seven anxiety supplements that can help you throughout the day.

1. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is one of the most important vitamins in terms of mental health because it helps regulate mood, which can become imbalanced during times of high stress. Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to anxiety disorders and depression.

According to a study, it was found that taking vitamin D supplements improved both anxiety and depression in women with type 2 diabetes. Adding this as one of your anxiety supplements may help you immensely.

2. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a natural herb that has been used for centuries in India to treat many health conditions. It’s also known as Indian ginseng because of its many benefits, including helping to manage anxiety.

Ashwagandha is an adaptogen, which means that it helps your body adapt to stress and reduces the effects of stress on your body. It’s also an antidepressant and can be used to manage anxiety and stress-related disorders, which is why so many use it in their natural anxiety supplements.

According to a small 2019 study, it was found that ashwagandha is effective and safe in reducing anxiety and stress.

3. L-Theanine

L-Theanine is an amino acid that is naturally found in green tea which has been used for centuries as a natural anti-anxiety remedy. It helps with stress and anxiety by helping to regulate the brain’s GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) and serotonin levels.

GABA is responsible for regulating your mood, so when your GABA levels are low, you may feel more anxious. L-Theanine helps increase GABA levels, which can help reduce anxiety symptoms.

According to a 2016 double-blind study, it was found that individuals who took a beverage that contained 200mg of L-Theanine had lower stress response and cortisol levels after going through a challenging task than those who received a placebo. Adding L-Theanine as one of your natural anxiety supplements may be precisely what you’re looking for.

4. Valerian Root

People have used valerian root as an herbal medicine for many years. Valerian root is commonly known to help improve sleep, but such anxiety supplements can also reduce your stress levels. Once consumed, valeric acids found in the herb convert to “feel-good,” calming neurotransmitters in the body, which regulate stress and relax the body and mind.

A 2017 study compared the effects of valerian root and placebo on 48 women experiencing post-menopause. It suggested that those who took this as one of their natural anxiety supplements had lower levels of depression and anxiety.

5. Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, nerve function, blood pressure, and how the body responds to stress, which is why it made our list of natural anxiety supplements.

Magnesium is considered safe to consume. According to a 2017 research review, it was seen that magnesium supplements could positively benefit those who have anxiety by relieving symptoms.

6. Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is essential to the body’s production of serotonin and dopamine, two brain chemicals that help you feel calmer and happier. It also helps your body produce melatonin, a hormone that regulates your sleep cycles. That’s why it’s so important for people with insomnia or other sleep disorders.

A 2022 trial randomly assigned 478 young adults who were primarily female to consume vitamin B6 tablets, lactose tablets, and vitamin B12 tablets for a month. The group that supplemented with a high dose of vitamin B6 as one of their anxiety supplements self-reported that they had a reduced level of stress.

7. Curcumin

Curcumin is a compound found in turmeric, a spice commonly used in Indian curries. It has been found to help people deal with stress better by helping their bodies deal with oxidative stress (the overproduction of free radicals) that occurs during times of stress, which is thought to contribute to anxiety disorders. It may also help by modulating inflammation in the brain and acting as an antidepressant.

A 2017 review of six studies found that curcumin has significant anti-anxiety effects and positively impacts depression symptoms. Adding curcumin as one of your natural anxiety supplements can also come with a host of health benefits.