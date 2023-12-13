7 Amazing Health Benefits of Hibiscus Tea

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Sometimes, a warm cup of tea is everything we need to relax and rejuvenate after a long day working or even first thing in the morning to kickstart our day. In today’s time, herbal tea has gained a lot of popularity for its taste as well as health benefits. Hibiscus tea is one such herbal tea that has a lot of health benefits to offer.

If you think hibiscus is just a vibrant decoration for your garden, it might be time to reconsider that thought. This crimson-colored tropical flowering plant, known as Hibiscus sabdariffa, may offer some great health benefits.

Not only does it taste delicious, but this tropical flowering plant may also offer some great health benefits. The fruity flavor profile of hibiscus is sweet and tangy, which makes it perfect for a refreshing cup of morning tea. Hibiscus tea is made from dried parts of the hibiscus flower/plant.

In this article, we will dive deeper into the potential health benefits of hibiscus tea and help you understand the research that has been published to back up the amazing health claims.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before making any changes to your current nutrition regimen.

7 Health Benefits of Hibiscus Tea

As per ancient times, hibiscus tea has been used in many African countries to reduce body temperate, treat sore throats, and even help treat heart disease. In Iran, hibiscus tea is used predominantly to help cure high blood pressure. But what can you use hibiscus tea for, and what does the science have to say?

Below are seven health benefits of hibiscus tea that you should be aware of.

1. Powerhouse of antioxidants

Antioxidants are molecules that help protect against free radicals that can damage, destroy, or change the cells in your body. Hibiscus is full of powerful antioxidants and may help prevent damage and disease due to the buildup of free radicals.

According to a study on people with Marfan syndrome, which is a disorder that triggers connective tissue, it was found that a mixture of hibiscus extract decreased oxidative stress and increased antioxidant levels in the blood.

2. Reduces high blood pressure

According to a 2010 study, it was found that hibiscus tea lowered blood pressure in those at risk of high blood pressure and those with moderately high blood pressure. The participants from the study consumed three 8-ounce servings of hibiscus tea or a placebo drink for six weeks daily. Those who drank hibiscus tea witnessed a significant decrease in their systolic blood pressure.

Another meta-analysis of studies in 2015 showed that drinking hibiscus tea lowered systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

3. Lowers cholesterol levels

The risk of stroke and heart ailments is associated with high LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Drinking hibiscus tea could lower LDL cholesterol and maintain the same at a safe limit.

According to a 2014 review of various clinical trials, it was found that drinking hibiscus tea or extract had significantly improved good HDL cholesterol and decreased LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

4. Improves weight loss

A few studies have shown a positive impact when examining the effects of concentrated hibiscus on body weight management. According to one report, it was shown that hibiscus resulted in a lower body mass index (BMI), body fat, body weight, and hip-to-waist ratio.

Another study showed that hibiscus extract led to a decrease in cholesterol and triglycerides in the Mexican population, which can lead to a reduced risk of obesity.

5. It may boost liver health

Like other organs, our liver has many bodily functions, such as producing proteins, breaking down fat, and secreting bile. These are all essential to our overall health and well-being. It is interesting that hibiscus tea may promote liver health and keep your liver safe and healthy.

According to a small study of 19 people with obesity, it was found that taking hibiscus extract for about 12 weeks improved liver steatosis. Another study in hamsters also showed the potential liver-protecting properties of hibiscus extract, demonstrating that treatment with hibiscus extract reduces markers of liver damage.

A 2022 animal study reported that hibiscus extract improved fatty liver disease in rats with high fat died.

6. Use of hibiscus tea for microbial infections

Due to the presence of anthocyanins, hibiscus tea acts as an antibacterial aid. This supports the prevention and helps fight certain seasonal and chronic illnesses.

According to a test-tube study, it was found that hibiscus extract inhibited the characteristics of E. coli. This bacteria strain can cause symptoms such as gas, cramping, and diarrhea.

Another test-tube study stated that the extract fought eight bacteria strains and was as effective as some other medications used to treat bacterial infections.

7. Anti-cancer properties

Hibiscus has high levels of antioxidants like polyphenols, which are compounds that have been shown to possess strong anti-cancer properties. According to a study, hibiscus extracts removed impaired cell growth and decreased the invasiveness of mouth and plasma cell cancers.

Another test-tube study stated that hibiscus extract prevented the outspread of human protest cancer cells.