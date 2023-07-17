6 Health-Boosting Benefits of Carrot Juice

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Carrots are delicious, crunchy, and filled with powerful antioxidants, beta-carotene, dietary fiber, essential minerals, and vitamins. When you think of these orange, tasty veggies, they are generally consumed in both raw and cooked form, but drinking carrot juice is considered a healthier option too.

Many studies support and promote the fact that regular consumption of carrot juice is beneficial for skin and eye health, along with many other benefits.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into some of the most effective benefits of carrot juice and why you should make an effort to include it in your diet.

The Nutritional Value of Carrot Juice

Carrot juice is low in carbs and calories and contains various health-boosting nutrients. One cup (236 grams) of carrot juice contains the following:

Calories: 94

Fat: less than 1 gram

Protein: 2 grams

Carbs: 22 grams

Fiber: 2 grams

Sugar: 9 grams

Vitamin A: 251% of the recommended daily intake

Carrot juice also contains the carotenoid pigments zeaxanthin and lutein, which works as antioxidants in our body and help fight unstable molecules called free radicals.

The Many Health Benefits of Carrot Juice

Carrot juice is one of the most beneficial juices to consume. Not only does it taste great, but it has a host of health benefits. Whether you juice it yourself at home or purchase a pre-made carrot juice, you can reap all the health benefits.

Here are six health-boosting benefits of carrot juice:

1. Good for eye health

Carrots contain beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A. Vitamin A helps maintain the health of your skin and mucous membranes, and it also plays a vital role in eye health. If someone is deprived of vitamin A for a prolonged period, the other segments of the eye’s photoreceptors may start to deteriorate.

Carrot juice also contains lutein, a powerful antioxidant that can reduce the risk of macular degeneration. The carotenoids in carrot juice also protect the retinal ganglion cells, which can prevent various eye diseases.

2. May improve skin health

The antioxidants in carrot juice can help prevent damage to your skin cells from exposure to the sun. Carrots contain beta-carotene and lutein, both of which are antioxidants that can protect against sun damage and reduce your risk for skin cancer.

The vitamin C content in carrots may also help reduce acne breakouts by promoting collagen production in your body. Collagen is an essential component of healthy skin that helps keep its structure strong and elastic.

3. May boost immunity

Carrot juice is a great source of vitamin A, which helps boost immunity and protects your body against diseases.

In addition, carrot juice provides vitamin B6, 30% of the daily value in 1 cup. Not only is vitamin B6 essential for optimal immune response, but a deficiency in B6 is related to weakened immunity.

According to a study, vitamin B6 deficiency in older adults decreased the production of a signaling molecule called interleukin 2, which regulates immune cell activity.

4. Prevents cancer

Carrots contain antioxidants that help prevent cancer by eliminating free radicals from the body. These antioxidants also protect us from heart disease by lowering cholesterol levels in our blood vessels.

To be specific, beta carotene, polyacetylenes, and lutein from carrot juice may be beneficial against human cancer cells.

According to a test-tube study, it was found that treating colon cancer cells and leukemia with beta carotene led to cancer cell death and stopped them from multiplying. In another animal study, it was found that polyacetylenes from carrots decreased the number and growth rate of colorectal tumors in rats.

5. Protects against cardiovascular disease

Carrots are a great source of folate, also known as vitamin B9, which helps to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. When you drink carrot juice, folate is absorbed into the body and functions to reduce blood levels of homocysteine. High levels of homocysteine can lead to cardiovascular disease — hence decreasing blood levels of this amino acid can lower your risk of a heart attack.

Carrots are also a good source of potassium, which plays a vital role in proper blood pressure regulation. A potassium diet has been shown to protect against stroke and high blood pressure.

In another study of 17 adults with high cholesterol and triglyceride levels found that drinking 2 cups of carrot juice per day can significantly increase blood antioxidants and reduce the oxidation of blood lipids that can lead to heart disease.

6. Maintains blood sugar levels

Carrot juice has a low glycemic index, which means it cannot increase blood sugar levels, unlike most other juices and fizzy drinks. Consuming low glycemic index foods and beverages such as carrot juice may help manage blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

According to studies in rats with type 2 diabetes, it was shown that fermented carrot juice reduces blood sugar and is adequate for other related markers. Fermented juice also contains helpful probiotics, which are important bacteria that affect gut health linked with diabetes.