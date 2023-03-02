by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

There are many reasons why people of all ages and genders are seeking to get a sharp jawline look. A strong jawline is an indicator of a low body fat percentage and increased musculature. So, a sharp jawline can make you look more desirable to the other gender. It’s for that reason that many people are utilizing face exercises to help achieve the desired look they’re going for.

If you’ve ever wanted a sharp jawline and a leaner face, you know how hard it is to get rid of that double chin that seems to flop around. But there’s good news! You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on plastic surgery or spend hours in the gym to achieve the look you want! You can simply start doing some face exercises in the privacy of your own home.

In this article, we are going to showcase six face exercises that will help you firm up your jawline and get rid of that double chin fast. The best part? These exercises are so easy that anyone can do them — even if the person doing them has never exercised a day in their life.

Let’s dive in!

6 Face Exercises to Get a Strong Jawline & Lose Your Double Chin

Face exercises and facial yoga have been documented to help with the reduction of double chins and some facial fat. Let’s look at six face exercises that you could be doing right now to reduce double chins and help achieve a more pronounced and chiseled-looking jawline.

1. Lower Jaw Push

The lower jaw push is a great way to get rid of a double chin. It’s also a good exercise for keeping your neck in shape and preventing the development of a turkey neck.

How to do it:

To do this exercise, place your hands on either side of your head, making sure that they’re level with your ears. Then push down gently on your jawline, making sure you don’t push too hard, or else you could hurt yourself.

You should feel a stretch in the muscles in front of your ears, which are the muscles that help maintain tone in your jawline. Hold for about 10 seconds and repeat 10 times. If it’s too easy for you, then try doing it twice in one day at least once every week until you can do it comfortably.

2. Fish Face

Fish face is the perfect workout and one of the best face exercises for a double chin. This exercise will make your face look thinner, more defined, and younger.

The fish face exercise helps to draw attention to your chin and neck area as it makes these muscles stronger and more defined. It also helps to get rid of a double chin by strengthening the muscles in your neck.

This exercise can be done at home or at work when you have a spare minute. If done regularly, it will help you look slimmer and give you a defined jawline.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, toes pointing forward. Put your hands on your hips and stick out your tongue so that it touches the middle of your upper lip. Hold this position for 30 seconds while breathing normally. Relax for five seconds before repeating two more times.

3. Vowel Exercises

Speak the following words in a relaxed, natural manner:

ah, ee, oh, oo, uu.

These five vowels are called “vowel exercises” because they are used in most vowel sounds. It’s important to speak them with the correct pronunciation and stress on each syllable.

Say each word several times until you feel comfortable with it. Then you can move on to the next set of words:

ee-ah-oo-oh-uu.

It sounds odd, but give it a try.

4. Chewing Gum

This exercise works best if you use sugar-free gum so that it doesn’t add unwanted calories to your diet or cause tooth decay. As you chew the gum, focus on moving your jaw forward and backward as well as side-to-side, like when you’re talking. This will help build muscle tone in your lower face area and make your jaw appear wider overall.

Not only is this one of the best face exercises to do throughout the day without anyone knowing what you’re doing, but it can help improve your breath at the same time!

5. Collarbone Backup

This exercise is great for people with a double chin, as it helps to tone the neck muscles and tighten up that area of your face.

How to do it:

To do this exercise, stand in front of a mirror and place one hand on your collarbone at the top of your chest. Press down gently but firmly for 10 seconds, then release for 10 seconds. Do 10 repetitions of this exercise with each hand.

6. Chin Tuck

This is an excellent exercise for those who have a double chin or a weak jawline. It will boost your confidence and give you a more defined jawline.

How to do it:

Sit upright in a chair, with your shoulders back and head straight. Now, slowly tilt your head backward as far as it goes, and let your chin touch your chest. Hold this pose for 30 seconds, then slowly return to the normal position. Repeat this 10 times if you can.

Give these face exercises a try to help achieve a more defined and strong jawline while also reducing a double chin.