6 Drinks That Will Help You Effectively Lose Weight

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

There are different kinds of drinks and beverages you could consume that will give you an overall healthier lifestyle and help you lose weight. These come in affordable packages and make them easy to implement into your daily nutrition plan.

Some people lose weight faster when they drink tea, but not all drinks are good for you, depending on your current health status, whether you are sensitive to caffeine, and many other factors. So, let’s take a look at what some of the best drinks out there really are to help you lose weight and how to properly consume them.

First off, none of these beverages that we’re about to mention are miracle drinks. You’re not going to drink them and wake up tomorrow or even next week looking like a cover model. Losing weight is not something that’s going to happen overnight.

That said, there are different types of drinks that will help you lose weight faster and more naturally.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. The information found within this article is not medical advice and should not supersede a doctor’s diagnosis and treatment plan should you have a health condition. The use of green tea should never be a replacement for any medication that your doctor puts you on.

6 Drinks to Help You Lose Weight

Here are some of the best drinks that will help you lose weight. Add them to your nutrition plan and see how your body reacts to them and how they help you eliminate stubborn body fat.

1. Water

I bet you thought I was going to start with some super-caffeinated beverage that gets your heart racing? Well, I’m not. Water should be one of the first drinks you consume more of. The benefits of drinking water are well documented. But how does it impact weight loss?

Water is a natural appetite suppressant. Drinking water before a meal may help reduce the number of calories you consume. Water also increases the feelings of fullness and satiety, which can help you eat less and allow you to better maintain your weight over time.

According to a study involving 48 overweight adults, it was found that those who consumed 500ml of water before meals while following a low-calorie diet lost around 44% more weight over a period of 12 weeks than those who did not consume water before meals.

2. Green Tea

Green tea is considered to be one of the best weight loss drinks because it is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that are great for your mind and body. One of these key nutrients is caffeine, which is known for its stimulant effects.

The use of green tea is nothing new or secretive. In fact, it’s been used for thousands of years for many health benefits. In terms of the subject matter, green tea is known for its powerful thermogenic effects. According to a study, it may also aid with fat-burning and weight loss.

The authors note that although there’s some evidence that green tea can help manage weight, more research is needed to determine how much may be beneficial for preventing and treating obesity-related conditions.

You should consume small amounts of green tea to assess your tolerance to its caffeine content.

3. Vegetable Juice

Vegetables are rich in vitamins, fibers, and minerals; they are low in calories and fat. In addition, they contain a lot of water, which helps cleanse the body of toxins and slags, so vegetable juices are very useful for people who want to lose weight.

Vegetables are also low in calories. If you drink vegetable juice for breakfast instead of frying eggs or eating a full bowl of oatmeal, you will be much less likely to gain weight than if you eat these products for breakfast.

4. Black Coffee

Black coffee is one of the best weight loss drinks. Black coffee can increase the metabolic rate by as much as 20%, and drinking it before exercise can also help you burn up to 23% more fat.

There is a fair amount of caffeine in black coffee, which stimulates the secretion of adrenaline hormone in the body that helps break down body fat and uses it as an energy source. It also helps mobilize free fatty acids from the fat tissues, which are then used by the body as fuel.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks

The normal alcohol you may consume is mainly made from grains or fruits, which is why they contain a ton of calories. But apple cider vinegar drinks are only made by fermenting apples with yeast and bacteria. This fermentation process helps add health benefits to your body — specifically gut health and the microbiome.

Apple cider vinegar helps reduce abdominal fat, and it also helps in improving your overall health. Furthermore, apple cider vinegar consumption can also help reduce harmful triglycerides in your blood.

But you must note that apple cider vinegar doesn’t directly melt body fat, but rather, it helps reduce the fats deposited in your body when you overconsume on calories.

Apple cider vinegar also contains something called pectin, which is a soluble fiber. This fiber helps keep you feeling full for longer and enables you to eat less food throughout the day.

So, if you have been looking for something to help you effectively lose weight, then apple cider vinegar beverages may be one of the best choices.

6. Cumin Water

Have you ever heard of cumin water? Most people haven’t, so don’t feel bad.

Drinking cumin water is one of the best ways to help lose weight. The cumin spice has the ability to increase the metabolism, which helps with burning calories, and it works as a natural diuretic that helps in removing excess water from the body — reducing bloating and helping you avoid looking soft with a film of water covering your muscles.

In addition, cumin water can also decrease blood sugar and LDL cholesterol levels, making it an added benefit for those also looking for some health benefits.