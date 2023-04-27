6 Adaptogenic Herbs You Need in Your Life Immediately

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Do you ever feel like you’re going through the motions but not getting much accomplished? You know that feeling where you can’t seem to cross things off your list, and life can get overwhelming? You’re completely exhausted and can’t seem to get out of bed? Or maybe you’re super-energetic but lack the motivation to do anything productive. It sounds like you could use some adaptogenic herbs in your life.



Adaptogens are plant-based extracts that help the body adapt and respond to stressors, whether they’re physical or environmental. They can help improve your sleep patterns and mood, boost energy levels, and even balance your hormones.

In this article, we are going to discuss six adaptogenic herbs that can improve your overall health and life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before using any anxiety supplements to ensure you they will not interact with any medications you may have been prescribed.

6 Adaptogenic Herbs You Can Use for Better Health

With a growing body of scientific research, there’s no doubt that adaptogenic herbs can be extremely effective at supporting health and wellness. However, with so many different products on the market, it can be difficult to know which ones are worth taking.

Here are six adaptogenic herbs you need in your life.

1. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha has been used for thousands of years for its many health benefits. It’s one of the powerful adaptogenic herbs, which helps balance your mind and body. This herb is commonly used for insomnia, stress, anxiety, and depression. It also boosts the immune system, improves memory and concentration, and protects against oxidative stress.

According to a randomized, double-blinded controlled research trial of 64 subjects, it was found that ashwagandha can effectively improve an individual’s resistance towards stress, and hence, can improve the overall quality of life.

2. Holy Basil

Holy basil (also known as Tulsi) is a powerful adaptogen that has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. It’s known to have a calming effect and may even help reduce stress-induced hormones like cortisol. Holy basil is also said to help fight inflammation and boost energy levels, making it a great addition to any diet or routine.

Holy basil can help improve cognitive functions, allow for prolonged physical exertion, and make better use of energy to help you to stay awake, relaxed, and alert.

3. Goji Berry

These little red berries are revered in Chinese medicine for their powers to boost immune function, protect the liver, and improve eye health. They’re also rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which means they can help fight free radicals that cause premature aging and cellular damage. Goji berries have also been shown to reduce inflammation in the body and even prevent memory loss.

4. Panax Ginseng

Panax Ginseng is one of the most popular adaptogens, and it’s easy to understand why. It’s been used for thousands of years in traditional Chinese medicine to treat fatigue, stress, and other symptoms associated with aging. In humans, Panax ginseng has been shown to improve feelings of calmness. In some aspects, it has also improved working memory performance in healthy young adults.

A 2018 review found that both Asian and American ginseng may be a good treatment for fatigue in individuals with chronic illness. Another study observed that Panax ginseng can decrease the ulcer index, blood glucose levels, adrenal gland weight, triglycerides, serum corticosterone, and creatine kinase. The researchers concluded that the herb contains significant anti-stress properties and can be used for stress-induced disorders treatments.

5. Licorice Root

Licorice root is one of the adaptogenic herbs that you need in your life. It has a long history of use as an herbal remedy for many conditions, including stomach ulcers, bronchitis, and heartburn. If you are feeling stressed out or exhausted, licorice root can help to give you more energy and relieve stress. It also helps to balance hormones, so it might be beneficial if you have PMS or menopause symptoms.

Licorice root is most commonly used for adrenal fatigue, anxiety, and insomnia. However, it can also be useful for thyroid disorders such as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, as well as eczema and psoriasis. It is also used for weight loss because it helps balance blood sugar levels. Studies suggest that licorice root can reduce oxidative stress.

6. Rhodiola

Rhodiola is a medicinal herb that has been used for centuries to treat mental and physical exhaustion. It’s also been shown to improve mental performance, reduce fatigue, and improve mood. Rhodiola can be taken as a supplement or incorporated into your diet through the use of teas, tinctures, and extracts.

Rhodiola, like other adaptogenic herbs, provides a biological defense against stress. It may stave off physical and mental fatigue.

According to a human trial, Rhodiola was tested to see its impact on people suffering from stress-related fatigue. Researchers found that administering Rhodiola Rosea repeatedly provides an anti-fatigue effect that increases mental performance, mostly the ability to concentrate, and reduces cortisol response to awakening stress in burnout patients with fatigue syndrome.