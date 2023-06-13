5 Vitamins and Supplements That Naturally Boost Energy

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Do you ever feel like your to-do list is never-ending? Staying on top of things can be overwhelming when your energy levels are constantly low. Whether you’re chasing after the little ones around the house, meeting deadlines at work, or pursuing a new hobby or sport, feeling fatigued can be a significant obstacle to achieving your goals. You need to consider ways that you can naturally boost energy.

If you can’t keep up with your daily schedule, don’t lose hope just yet! There are ways you can boost energy levels and take charge of your day. Some effective strategies would be to fuel your body with essential nutrients, get better quality sleep, and utilize the right supplements.

With our top picks of vitamin supplements, you can get the sustained energy boost you need to tackle your daily tasks and achieve your aspirations. Whether you need a quick energy boost or a more long-term solution, these supplements can help you feel your best and take control of your life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before adding any supplements into your daily regimen.

5 of the Best Vitamins and Supplements to Boost Energy

Maintaining a well-balanced diet, working out regularly, and getting enough sleep are some of the best ways to natural boost energy levels. But these things are not always applicable, especially when trying to balance the constant demands of your daily lifestyle.

To save us from trouble, there are many supplements that can help you to boost energy. Below are five of them to consider.

1. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is one of the most important medicinal herbs mentioned in Indian Ayurveda, one of the world’s oldest therapeutic systems. Ashwagandha is thought to boost energy by improving your body’s resilience to physical and mental stress.

According to a study, ashwagandha supplementation resulted in significant improvements in various indicators of stress and anxiety when compared to a placebo group. The participants who took ashwagandha also experienced a remarkable decrease in cortisol levels, which is a hormone that typically increases in response to stress. These findings suggest that ashwagandha may have a beneficial effect on stress and anxiety management, which can play a role in helping naturally boost energy.

2. Coenzyme Q10

Coenzyme Q10, also known as CoQ10, is an enzyme that occurs naturally in various parts of the body, including the heart, liver, pancreas, and kidneys. One of its key functions is to act as an antioxidant, which helps to boost energy levels and support the immune system.

Research conducted in 2014 highlighted a strong correlation between low levels of CoQ10 and fatigue. This underscores the importance of maintaining adequate levels of this vital enzyme for sustained energy and vitality.

While it’s possible to obtain CoQ10 from dietary sources such as fatty fish, liver, and whole grains, many people may benefit from taking supplements to ensure they are getting optimal levels of this crucial enzyme. By doing so, individuals may experience a natural and steady energy boost and improved well-being.

3. Vitamin B12

Along with other types of B vitamins, B12 helps transform the food we eat into energy that our body cells can use. It also keeps our body’s blood cells and nerves healthy and helps to block a type of anemia that can make you fatigued and weak.

Vitamin B12 can be naturally found in various animal proteins, such as meat, dairy products, and fish. Many foods are also fortified with vitamin B12, allowing most Americans to meet their B12 needs by eating a balanced diet that contains foods rich in vitamin B12.

4. Iron

Iron is like the unsung hero of the mineral world, essential to our bodies and carrying out some of the most vital functions. For example, it plays a critical role in the formation of red blood cells, which are responsible for delivering oxygen throughout our bodies. Not only that, but iron also helps with energy production, immune system function, and even brain health.

But here’s the kicker. A lack of iron can wreak havoc on our health, leading to anemia, fatigue, and other health problems. To avoid this, it’s important to consume iron-rich foods such as red meat, poultry, fish, beans, and leafy green veggies. Of course, sometimes getting enough iron from diet alone isn’t possible, so supplements may be necessary. By maintaining adequate levels of iron, you can ensure that your body is able to function at the highest level.

5. L-Theanine

L-theanine is a naturally occurring amino acid found in tea and many common supplements used today. Combining L-theanine with caffeine may help boost energy and cognitive performance.

In a 2017 study involving 20 healthy males, researchers examined the impact of L-theanine and L-theanine with caffeine on attention levels. The study discovered that the highest doses of L-theanine when combined with caffeine, had the most significant impact on improving attention and focus levels while also being able to boost energy.

A 2010 study focusing on young adults found that cognitive performance improved after consuming a combination of 97mg of L-theanine and 40mg of caffeine. The participants in the study also reported feeling less tired and more alert.