5 Health Benefits of Drinking Lemon Water Daily

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Lemon water is one of the most popular and easy ways to hydrate your body. It’s naturally refreshing, tasty, and good for you!

Many restaurants serve it as a refreshing welcome drink, and some people start their day with a glass of lemon water in the morning. There is no doubt that lemons are great for adding citrus flavor to drinks and food, but there are more benefits of lemon water that you should know.

While lemons are full of nutrients like vitamin C and antioxidants, the nutritional value of lemon water depends on how much lemon juice it has.

In this article, we will dive deeper into the many health benefits of consuming lemon water daily.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before changing your nutrition plan or adding any supplements to your regimen.

Nutritional Value of Lemon Water

A glass of lemon water with 48 grams of lemon contains the following nutrients:

Calories: 10.6

Vitamin C: 18.6 mg

Folate: 9.6 mcg

Potassium: 49.4 mg

Iron: 0.038 mg

Vitamin B1: 0.01 mg

Vitamin B2: 0.01 mg

Vitamin B5: 0.06 mg

The Health Benefits of Drinking Lemon Water

Lemon is a natural source of vitamin C, citric acid, and other essential nutrients for good health. It helps to reduce stress, boosts immunity, detoxifies the body, and boosts metabolism. It also promotes weight loss by improving digestion and absorption of nutrients from food.

Here are some health benefits of drinking lemon water:

1. Boosts metabolism

The high levels of vitamin C present in lemons help to increase your metabolism by improving the absorption of iron and other nutrients. Iron helps to carry oxygen around the body, which supports healthy muscles and organs. Vitamin C also helps improve muscle tone by aiding your body to absorb calcium more efficiently.

2. Aids in weight loss

Research shows that staying hydrated is crucial during your weight loss journey for a number of reasons related to optimal bodily functioning. If you are fully hydrated, it helps to stimulate the metabolism, allows the brain to respond better to hunger cues, and boosts the effects of exercise. The pectin in lemons helps you to feel fuller for longer, which makes your weight loss journey much more manageable.

According to a 2021 study, participants consumed 300 mL of either water or lemon water before eating meals for several weeks. The researchers collected stool samples before and after the study period, and participants’ intestinal microbiota were analyzed. It was found that pre-meal intake of lemon water seemed to promote digestion and peristalsis, or the wave-like contractions that help move food through the digestive tract.

3. Promotes digestion

Lemon juice aids in healthy digestion by loosening toxins in your digestive tract. It helps to relieve symptoms of indigestion, such as burping, heartburn, and bloating. Drinking warm lemon water before eating is good for your health as it helps to prepare your body for the meal you are about to consume.

It works as a kick-start to the production of bile in your system, which in turn is used to break down the food you eat. As a natural diuretic, lemon water helps keep your digestive system running smoothly by removing possible obstructions, which is the main component of maintaining your overall health.

4. Helps prevent kidney stones

Kidney stones are made up of minerals that collect in the kidneys. These minerals are made up of calcium oxate, and the most common treatment for that is citrate. Lemons are rich in citric acid, which helps to prevent kidney stones. Increasing the citrate amount in the body can help block kidney stones from forming by preventing calcium from binding with other compounds.

According to a 2015 review, many studies found that citrus fruits, such as lemon, can increase urine levels of citrate, which may aid in the treatment of kidney stones.

5. It promotes clear skin

Lemon water fights acne and other blemishes by boosting your liver and kidneys. It allows the liver to purify your blood more efficiently. In addition to that, antioxidants in lemons fight acne development. You can also apply lemon water to scars and age-related spots on your face to decrease their appearance. Since lemon water can help detoxify your blood, it can also maintain your skin’s overall radiance.

Lemon juice has astringent properties because of its acidic content. Lemons have low pH and can reduce inflammation and oil production, both of which can help reduce acne. Lemons also contain citric acid, an AHA that helps in the breakdown of dead skin cells that causes acne.