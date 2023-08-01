5 Health Benefits of Cardamom & Why You Should Use It

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Indian cuisine is one of the world’s most colorful cuisines and has been around since immemorial. The spices used in cooking contribute to a unique flavor that can be quite addictive, especially for those who enjoy food with a twist. Cardamom is one such spice available in various forms, and that comes with many health benefits.

Cardamom is a spicy, slightly sweet spice that has been used in cooking for centuries. It brings a unique flavor to your dishes and is used extensively in various cuisines.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and discuss some health benefits of cardamom and its nutritional value.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before making changes to your nutrition plan or supplements.

Nutritional Value of Cardamom

100 grams of cardamom has the following nutritional value:

Carbs: 68g

Protein: 11g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Fat: 7g

Calories: 311

Cardamom also consists of many disease-preventing phytonutrients. It is an excellent source of potassium, calcium, magnesium, and essential electrolytes. In addition to that, cardamom is a gold mine for vital minerals such as vitamin C, riboflavin, and niacin. If you want your meals to be nutritious, consider adding cardamom to them.

5 Health Benefits of Cardamom

Cardamom is a spice that is used in many dishes and beverages. It’s an amazing spice for both sweet and savory dishes, but it also has several health benefits that you should be made aware of.

Below are five of the most common health benefits of cardamom:

1. May reduce high blood pressure

Daily intake of cardamom is known to regulate high blood pressure because of its diuretic effect. Since cardamom is rich in antioxidants, it helps detoxify the blood and get rid of the water collected around important organs by promoting urination frequency.

According to a study, researchers provided 3 grams of cardamom powder a day to 20 adults who were diagnosed with high blood pressure. After 12 weeks, blood pressure levels had dropped down into the normal range. The participants’ antioxidant levels had increased by 90% by the end of the research as well.

2. Antimicrobial properties

The oil extracted from cardamom seeds have the capability to kill bacteria and harmful fungi.

According to a study, cardamom oil was effective in the elimination of several types of bacteria and fungi. The researchers said that the oil’s antimicrobial properties might be because of its ability to damage the cell membrane of some bacteria.

Another piece of research suggested that cardamom essential oil showed antimicrobial activity against all test microorganisms. This oil could also be a component in new antimicrobial drugs.

3. Good for digestion

Digestive issues can be considered to be a universal problem. Cardamom is an excellent spice for digestion if you are looking for some natural solutions. It is a digestive aid that helps to improve gas, bloating, and indigestion. It also enhances the absorption of iron from the food that you eat. Cardamom can improve digestion by increasing the flow of bile from your gallbladder to the small intestine.

According to an Indian study, cardamom is used in cuisines to enhance flavor and improve digestion. Cardamom also stimulates metabolism, as it is filled with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Promotes oral health

Cardamom can help treat bad breath and improve overall oral health. The oil in cardamom has antibacterial properties that can help kill off harmful bacteria in the mouth. This is especially important when you are suffering from gingivitis or periodontitis. If you want to prevent these conditions, you should consider taking a supplement containing cardamom oil daily.

According to a recent study, cardamom seeds and fruit could help improve oral health because of their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The research showed that the cardamom extract was effective in disrupting bacteria that can lead to infections or gum disease.

5. Anti-cancer properties

The compounds found in cardamom may help fight cancer cells.

According to studies in mice, cardamom powder can increase the activity of some enzymes that help fight cancer. Cardamom also improves the ability of naturally destroying cells to attack tumors.

In another study, researchers exposed two groups of mice to a compound that leads to skin cancer and fed one group 500mg of ground cardamom per kg of weight daily. They then compared these results to those who ate nothing but plain food for 12 weeks. The researchers found that only 29% of the group who took the cardamom developed cancer, compared to over 90% of the control group.