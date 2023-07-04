5 Best Supplements to Improve Hormonal Imbalances

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Are you struggling with hormonal imbalances? Are you tired of fighting with yourself and your body over the smallest things? Well, guess what — you’re not alone. There are many people who experience hormonal imbalances from all over the globe.

Not having optimum levels of certain hormones can seriously hamper your goal of maintaining a healthy weight, feeling your best, and functioning optimally. But what can you do about it?

Fortunately, there are loads of hormone supplements out on the market to help improve hormonal imbalances. Here is a list of the top five most effective natural remedies to help you enhance your hormone levels.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any disease or condition. Speak with your doctor before adding any supplements to your plan to ensure you are healthy enough to do so and that the supplement doesn’t interfere with any medications you may be taking.

1. Magnesium

First on our list is magnesium. Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in more than 300 biochemical reactions in our body, including things like food metabolism, the transmission of nerve impulses, and the synthesis of protein and fatty acids.

Magnesium is also required for energy production, regulation of body temperature, proper muscle function, and even relaxation.

In fact, a magnesium deficiency can cause irritability and muscle tension, while high magnesium levels help you relax and sleep better.

Magnesium also plays a crucial role in female hormone balance. For example, magnesium helps to reduce PMS symptoms like anxiety. It also helps regulate serotonin — a neurotransmitter that affects mood and stress levels.

In addition to mood benefits, magnesium can help prevent osteoporosis by activating vitamin D in the kidneys. Magnesium is also linked to lower incidences of hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

2. B Vitamins

It’s common to find that any sort of hormonal imbalances found in the body is going to produce a strong response from your body, and that might include increased stress levels. That’s why taking a good B vitamins supplement can help you better manage this symptom of your condition.

Vitamins B6, B12, and folate have a combined effect on female hormonal health.

These vitamins are used in the production of progesterone, the hormone which regulates ovulation. Oftentimes, women who have issues with fertility and are unable to get pregnant are deficient in these vitamins.

Folate plays a role in early embryonic development. It’s important to supplement with this vitamin before and during pregnancy since it is only found naturally in leafy green vegetables.

Supplementing with folate can also help prevent miscarriages by reducing inflammation. Inflammation is a precursor to many disease states and can play a significant role in miscarriages.

B Vitamins can also improve mood, energy, and memory. While this is great for many aspects of life, it’s especially helpful for women who experience depression or anxiety during PMS and menopause.

3. Probiotics

Next on our list of supplements that can help improve hormonal imbalances are probiotics.

Probiotics are the good bacteria that prevent the bad ones from growing. They can help treat and prevent many conditions, including vaginal yeast infections, urinary tract infections, irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhea, and some other gastrointestinal problems. According to a study, probiotics may also improve overall health in people with HIV.

Probiotics are available in supplement form as well as naturally in many of the foods we eat, such as yogurt and sauerkraut. Your body needs certain types of bacteria to keep your immune system healthy. There are hundreds of different species of “friendly” bacteria living in your intestines right now! Lactobacillus is one of those strains that you want to be sure to include in your diet.

Probiotics improve overall health by regulating the amount of good and bad bacteria in your gut and what makes up your gut microbiome, which plays a key role in immunity.

Some studies show that probiotics are especially beneficial for women’s health because they support a healthy population of lactobacilli which produces lactic acid. This helps keep the environment acidic, which inhibits recolonization of pathogens like yeast and E Coli, keeping you healthy and decreasing the incidence of infection or illness.

4. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are one of the best supplements for hormonal imbalances because they promote overall health and wellness.

They reduce inflammation and have been shown to improve heart health, mood, immunity, and brain function. Omega-3 fatty acids also help regulate hormones that affect breast cancer, endometriosis, menstrual cycles, menopause symptoms, and PCOS. These essential fats may also improve acne and reduce hair loss by balancing hormones like cortisol and insulin in the body.

5. Vitamin D3

Last on our list of supplements to help improve hormonal imbalances is vitamin D. Vitamin D3 is one of the most effective supplements for hormonal imbalance because it works in many ways to promote balance.

First, it acts as a hormone in itself, which helps regulate calcium intake and promote bone health. It also stimulates the production of serotonin, a hormone that affects mood and promotes better sleep.

Additionally, vitamin D3 helps the body absorb magnesium, another vital mineral that plays an essential role in helping improve hormonal imbalances in women, and a supplement that also made our list.