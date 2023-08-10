4 Amazing Benefits & Reasons to Eat More Radishes

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Radishes are an often-overlooked vegetable, relegated to mere garnish status on salads and appetizer trays. But these small, brightly colored bulbs are much more than a decorative touch. With their crisp texture and peppery flavor, radishes bring freshness to any dish it is added to. And beyond their culinary uses, radishes offer a host of health benefits that make them a worthy addition to any diet.

From boosting digestion and supporting a healthy immune system to providing a rich source of vitamins and minerals, radishes are a true powerhouse of nutrition. With their versatility in the kitchen, from roasting and grilling to pickling and blending, there’s no shortage of ways to incorporate radishes into your meals.

In this article, we will dive deeper into radishes to explore the many benefits you may achieve by adding more of them to your nutrition plan.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before changing your nutrition program.

The Health Benefits of Radishes

Radishes are a root vegetable that boasts high levels of vitamin C, potassium, and dietary fiber while being low in calories and containing no fat or cholesterol. Just one cup of diced radish provides around 25 calories, 6g of carbohydrates (5g of sugars), 2g of dietary fiber, and 1g of protein. Additionally, a cup of diced radish offers approximately 11mg of vitamin C, which accounts for 18% of the recommended daily intake.

Notably, radishes also contain significant amounts of potassium (470mg per cup), folate (60mcg per cup), and vitamin B6 (0.2mg per cup).

These essential nutrients in radishes provide several health benefits, including:

1. Anti-cancer properties

Radishes are extremely high in beneficial nutrients. They are a great source of vitamin C, potassium, and folate. Radishes also contain antioxidants that can help protect against cell damage and may aid in decreasing the risk of certain types of cancer. Radishes are also an excellent source of dietary fiber, which helps with digestion and weight loss. In addition to that, radishes provide phytonutrients that may have anti-cancer properties. All cruciferous vegetables, such as cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, and radishes, are especially high in anti-cancer phytochemicals known as glucosinolates.

According to the Linus Pauling Institute, cruciferous vegetables have compounds that are broken down into isothiocyanates when mixed with water. These compounds help remove the body of cancer-causing substances and prevent tumor development. According to a 2010 study, radish root extract had several types of isothiocyanates that caused cell death in a few types of cancer.

2. It controls blood sugar and manages diabetes

The human body regulates blood sugar levels by producing insulin, a hormone that moves glucose from the bloodstream into the cells. As a matter of fact, the anthocyanins in radishes help this cause. According to a journal, anthocyanins improve insulin sensitivity, or how well our cells respond to insulin and take up glucose. Radishes also contain catechin, a compound that activates insulin secretion.

Radishes are rich in fiber, so they can help slow down the digestion of sugar from other foods. This helps prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels, eventually leading to poor insulin sensitivity and diabetes. By incorporating radishes into your diet, you can reap the benefits of this low-calorie vegetable and help regulate your blood sugar levels naturally.

3. High in fiber and regulates digestion

When someone says to eat your veggies, you should eat some radishes as they are full of dietary fiber and helps with regular digestion. Half a cup of radishes provides you with a gram of fiber. If you eat a couple of servings of radishes every day, your daily fiber intake goal shall be reached. Fiber helps prevent constipation by bulking up your stool. Radish leaves may be more beneficial in this aspect.

According to a 2008 study on rats who were fed a high-cholesterol diet, it was found that radish leaves are a good source of fiber to help improve digestive function. Another study showed that radish juice might help avoid gastric ulcers by protecting gastric tissue and strengthening the mucosal barrier.

4. Anti-fungal properties

Radishes are a natural anti-fungal agent as their juice contains enzymes that kill a common fungus typically found in humans. Radishes have the anti-fungal protein RsAFP2.

A study found that RsAFP2 caused cell death in Candida albicans, a common fungus in our bodies. If Candita albicans overgrows, it may cause yeast infections and invasive candidiasis. Another study in mice showed that the anti-fungal protein RsAFP2 was also influential in other Candida species to a lesser degree.