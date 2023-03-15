12 Ways to Eat, Drink, and Use Your Favorite Collagen Peptides

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Collagen is a type of protein that exists in bones, ligaments, tendons, cartilage, skin, and other connective tissues. It is the most abundant protein in the body, and it makes up about 30% of the protein present in mammals. Over the years, more and more people have been turning to collagen peptides to help increase not only their health but several aspects of their body and physique.

Collagen is essential to good skin, hair, and nails, keeping them strong, elastic, and youthful looking. Eating foods high in collagen can help sustain the body’s collagen production, leading to great, healthy-looking skin.

Collagen peptides are the most bio-available form of type II collagen, an essential component of skin, bones, cartilage, ligaments, and tendons.

In this article, we will discuss 12 ways to consume collagen peptides through collagen peptides powder.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. You should always speak to your healthcare professional before adding any new supplements to your regimen.

12 Ways to Use Collagen Peptides

Commonly used as an ingredient in beauty products, collagen peptides also have some serious health benefits. They’re easy to add to your diet, but how do you take them? Here are 12 ways to take collagen peptides powder:

1. Water

Water is the best way to take your collagen peptides. It is the easiest and most convenient way to get your dose down the hatch and allow it to work its magic. Add 1 scoop of your favorite collagen peptides powder to a shaker bottle with 8-12 oz of cold water and shake well. Drinking your collagen peptides with water will help prevent any unpleasant taste or texture.

2. Coffee

If you’re a coffee lover, you can use your favorite creamer or milk substitute to mix with collagen peptides. This method does not dissolve as well as using water, but it still works well. You can also add some sugar-free vanilla syrup or flavored stevia drops for an extra sweet treat!

3. Smoothie

Smoothies are another easy way to get more protein into your diet. Simply blend together 1 cup of almond milk (or other milk substitutes), 1 banana, 1 scoop of collagen peptides, 1 scoop of protein powder, add ice cubes, and blend until smooth. If you want an extra boost of flavor, try adding fresh berries or even a frozen banana for added texture!

4. Tea

Add 1 scoop of collagen peptides to every cup of tea. This will help you increase your intake of this amazing superfood that helps restore your body’s health and beauty. You can also add some lemon juice for an extra punch of vitamin C.

5. Hot Chocolate

Whether you’re looking for a warm treat or need a pick-me-up, hot chocolate is an easy way to add some extra protein to your day. Add one or two scoops of collagen to hot water and mix in one scoop of cocoa powder to make tasty and healthy hot chocolate!

6. Bone Broth

Adding one scoop of collagen powder to your already nutrient-heavy hot bone broth can be very beneficial for your health.

Bone broth is the main liquid collagen and contains a family of compounds known as glycosaminoglycan. It helps support collagen in the body.

7. Protein Shake

Make a protein shake with your favorite ingredients (think berries, nut butter, chia seeds) and add 3 tbsp of collagen peptides powder. Having a whey protein shake with collagen peptides powder can be the best thing for your body to recover after a good workout session.

8. Baking

Collagen peptides can be used in place of flour or eggs to make delicious recipes like protein brownies, pancakes, and waffles. This is a great way for kids to get collagen as they are safe for kids. You can use it in cookies, muffins, or pancakes. Add it to your favorite muffin recipe and watch how it transforms the muffin into a soft and moist treat that your kids will love!

9. Juices

A fantastic way to get your daily dose of collagen peptides is by juicing! A green juice made with spinach, kale, cucumber, and celery can provide you with 2 grams of collagen peptides. This will also help you to get more vitamins and minerals into your diet.

10. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is one of the most popular ways to eat collagen peptides. Just add a scoop or two of your favorite unflavored collagen peptides powder to your morning bowl of oatmeal. You can also mix it with yogurt or cream cheese for an extra boost of protein.

11. Yogurt

Yogurt is another excellent way to get more collagen peptides into your diet — especially Greek yogurt! Just mix one scoop of collagen peptides powder with plain Greek yogurt and enjoy it as a snack or dessert. You can also use this mixture as a base for parfaits or smoothies by adding fruit and nuts on top.

12. Kombucha

Kombucha comes with a lot of health benefits. It is a potential source of antioxidants and natural probiotics. Take a glass of kombucha and add a scoop of unflavored collagen peptides to it to get a powerhouse of a drink.