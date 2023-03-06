12 Foods You Should Add to Your Diet That Are High in Vitamin K

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Vitamin K is an important vitamin and nutrient for our body. It is required for protein modification as well as blood clotting (two things that should be fairly high up on all of our priority lists).



According to recent studies, vitamin K plays a role in the treatment of osteoporosis and Alzheimer’s. Consuming foods that contain vitamin K can increase levels in the body and can also help protect against heart disease and cancer.

In this article, we will take a look at 12 foods that are high in vitamin K. Don’t forget to add these to your next grocery list!

12 Foods That Are High in Vitamin

Vitamin K is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a vital role in blood clotting. It’s also essential for bone health and helps protect against osteoporosis.

Vitamin K can be found in leafy green vegetables, such as kale and spinach, as well as other vegetables like broccoli and brussel sprouts. Eggs, dairy products, and fish are also good sources of this essential vitamin.

Here are 12 foods high in vitamin K:

1. Spinach

One and a half cups of raw spinach contain 444 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin K per serving. You can also eat cooked spinach, but it won’t provide as much of the nutrients because cooking reduces its antioxidant content by up to 50%. Spinach is also a good source of other nutrients, including iron, magnesium, and calcium.

2. Kale

Kale is one of the most nutrient-dense vegetables you can eat. It’s packed with vitamins C and A, fiber, and carotenoids — plant compounds that help support the immune system and protect against cancer by lowering oxidative stress in cells. One cup of cooked kale contains more than 1000 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin K1.

3. Collard Greens

Collard greens are another type of leafy green vegetable that is high in vitamin K and other beneficial nutrients such as beta-carotene, manganese, and vitamin A. You can enjoy cooked collard greens with other types of vegetables or incorporate them into salads to increase the nutritional value and health benefits of your meal plan.

4. Brussel Sprouts

One and a half cups of cooked brussel sprouts contain 150 micrograms of vitamin K per serving. The veggie’s purple hue comes from a group of phytonutrients called anthocyanins, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties.

5. Broccoli

Vitamin K is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps promote healthy bones and may even help prevent cancer. A cup of cooked broccoli contains about 90 micrograms of vitamin K, which is nearly a third of the daily value for this nutrient. It’s also high in vitamin C, folate, and fiber.

6. Asparagus

Vitamin K is an essential nutrient that helps with blood clotting and bone health. It can also help reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering “bad” LDL cholesterol levels.

7. Lettuce

Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting and plays a role in bone health. It’s found mostly in leafy green vegetables such as lettuce and spinach, but it’s also in broccoli, brussel sprouts, and other cruciferous veggies. You can get about 60 mcg of vitamin K from a half-cup serving of lettuce.

8. Soybeans

Soybeans are one of the best sources of phytochemicals like genistein, daidzein, glycitein, and puerarin, which have a positive effect on bone health. They contain about 4 micrograms of vitamin K per gram, making them an excellent source of this essential nutrient.

9. Edamame

Edamame is a delicious, nutritious, and high-protein snack that is easy to prepare. It’s also one of the best foods to eat when you have a cold or the flu. You can buy frozen edamame or fresh edamame (the pods) in the produce section of most grocery stores. One cup of cooked edamame contains 47 micrograms of vitamin K.

10. Pickles

Pickles are a class of food products that are prepared by the process of pickling. Pickling is the process of preserving or expanding the lifespan of food by either anaerobic fermentation in brine or immersion in vinegar. The pickling procedure will typically affect the texture and flavor of the food, which becomes more tart as it ages. One serving of pickles has about 20 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin K1.

11. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is high in vitamin K, as well as vitamin A, which are essential for eye and skin health. It’s also a great source of fiber, potassium, copper, iron, and magnesium. Pumpkin has 20 mcg of vitamin K per half a canned cup.

12. Blueberries

Finally, a fruit that is high in vitamin K. Blueberries are an excellent source of vitamin K, providing nearly 14 mg per half a cup. Other berries that are high in vitamin K include strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries.



