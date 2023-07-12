11 Summer Snacks Under 100 Calories

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Summer is a season filled with tempting treats, from indulgent ice creams and sizzling hot dogs to sugary daiquiris that beckon us to indulge. While it may seem challenging to resist these calorie-laden delights, the good news is that you don’t have to deprive yourself of these seasonal favorites completely. By making smart choices and incorporating nutritious summer snacks into your routine, you can enjoy the best of both worlds — satisfying your cravings while avoiding unwanted weight gain.

In this article, we dive deeper into summer snacks and expose a curated selection of 11 summer snacks that not only contain fewer than 100 calories each but also boast beneficial ingredients to support your health and help you stay on track with your diet goals.

Disclaimer: It is recommended that you speak with your doctor or dietician before making any changes to your current nutrition plan.

11 Summer Snacks That Are Under 100 Calories

If you’re always looking for something to eat during hot summer nights or lazy afternoons, most people will reach for an unhealthy choice that can lead to weight gain. We’re all about keeping your abs in check and helping you stay lean this summer.

Check out these 11 summer snacks that are under 100 calories.

1. Blueberries

Blueberries are easy to find and carry around wherever the day takes you. They are one of the best summer snacks out there. One cup of blueberries contains only 84 calories, as well as vitamins C and K, fiber, and cancer-fighting anthocyanins. Research shows that blueberries have compounds that help prevent bacteria from sticking to the bladder walls, which helps to prevent urinary tract infections.

2. Hard-boiled eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are a convenient and nutritious snack, providing around 6 grams of protein and only 78 calories. They are an excellent choice for mid-morning or afternoon snacks, as the protein content helps keep you full and may prevent overeating later in the day. Eggs also offer a good source of vitamin D, a vital nutrient for bone and overall health.

3. Oven-fried pickles

The oven-fried pickles are coated in flour, egg, and whole-wheat breadcrumbs for a crispy exterior. Serve them with a creamy herbed sour cream dip to enhance this easy appetizer. Enjoy the delightful combination of crunchy pickles and flavorful coating in every bite. If you want something a little crispier, toss them in an air fryer.

4. Almonds

Almonds are a nutritional powerhouse to add to your summer snacks. A serving of almonds is rich in fiber, protein, calcium, and vitamin E. With fewer calories than many other nuts, they make for a healthy snack option. Consider Blue Diamond Almonds 100 Calorie packs, which provide satisfying healthy fats in a single-serving packet. These pre-portioned packs are perfect for carrying in your beach bag for a convenient and nourishing snack whenever you get hungry.

5. Raspberries and Greek yogurt

Satisfy your cravings with a nutritious 100-calorie treat. All you need to do is combine ½ cup of plain Greek yogurt with 1/3 cup of fresh raspberries for one of the most delicious summer snacks. This delightful snack provides protein from yogurt and fiber from raspberries, keeping you satisfied. Plus, you’ll get a bonus of approximately 187 mg of calcium, meeting 18% of your recommended daily intake.

6. String cheese

When it comes to easy-to-pack beach or summer snacks, string cheese is a top choice. While nutritional values can differ among brands, most pre-packaged varieties contain less than 100 calories per serving. In addition to being low in calories, string cheese is a fantastic source of calcium and provides satisfying protein.

7. Dark chocolate chips

Indulge your sweet tooth with a satisfying yet guilt-free option. Savor a small portion of 70% dark chocolate chips as one of your summer snacks. With only around 70 calories in a ¼ cup serving, it’s a delightful treat. Beyond its deliciousness, dark chocolate offers numerous health benefits. Studies suggest that it can improve cholesterol profiles, lower blood pressure, and support brain health.

8. Popcorn

Popcorn is a classic nutritious, low-calorie snack to munch on, and it will keep you full for hours. Air-popped popcorn is a caloric bargain at only 30 calories per cup. Popcorn is also full of the antioxidant polyphenol, which helps neutralize harmful free radicals.

9. Hummus and celery

For quick and tasty summer snacks, enjoy the combination of crunchy celery (6 calories in a medium stalk) and creamy hummus (25 calories per tablespoon). Spread two tablespoons of hummus on celery stalks to create a flavorful treat. Hummus offers plant-based protein, fiber, and essential minerals, while celery provides additional fiber and potassium. This wholesome snack is both satisfying and nutritious, perfect for quick snacking.

10. Tofu lettuce wrap

For snacks that are more substantial to have in your back pocket for options of summer snacks, a lettuce leaf wrap can be made with baked tofu and some fresh lemon. Baked tofu contains approximately 95 calories in a ½ cup serving and is known for providing high-quality plant protein. The lettuce leaf provides a refreshing touch with some added crunch, and the flavors are enhanced with a squeeze of fresh lemon. Enjoy this nutritious and delicious wrap for a satisfying and energizing snack option.

11. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are loaded with beta-carotene and magnesium. They also have resistant starch, which is a healthy carbohydrate that makes you feel full. For a savory snack, get half a baked sweet potato (around 50 calories) with a drizzle of lime and olive oil.