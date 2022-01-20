What Types of Massages Should You Be Getting?

by Matt Weik Want to stay fit? Go to the gym! It’s a no-brainer and something we have all heard, right? But after a painful and tiring workout,

by Matt Weik

Want to stay fit? Go to the gym! It’s a no-brainer and something we have all heard, right? But after a painful and tiring workout, is there anything else you can do to help your body recover other than the usual post-workout shake and supplements? Yup. You can look at all the different types of massages, choose one that suits your needs, and schedule an appointment.



From reducing the stiffness and soreness to improving the blood flow, breaking up scar tissue, and releasing knots throughout the body are just some of the benefits. A massage is a perfect solution to a whole host of issues with your body. It is a great way to reduce stress, ease anxiety, boost immunity, and improve overall physical performance.

But that raises another question—what do you achieve through all the types of massages?

What Are the Various Types of Massages?

With massages ranging from Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, lymphatic massage, sports massage, oncology massage, hot stone massage, reflexology massage, trigger point massage, and shiatsu massage, which one(s) are the most beneficial when it comes to your body and recovery?

Clearly, there’s a purpose and a reason you can use all types of massages mentioned, but here are three types of massages that you should definitely check out if you want to improve your recovery and performance.

1. Sports Massage

Sports massage, also known as soft tissue therapy, is a mechanical manipulation of soft tissues of the body with rhythmical pressure to promote well-being. It helps people to recover from injuries while also helping prevent them.

Sports massage helps to identify and loosen tight areas. This, in turn, helps to avoid injuries by relieving muscle tension and reducing stress in the area where injuries may occur.

According to the American Massage Therapy Association, sports massage helps with:

● Relieving muscle tension and stiffness

● Healing strained muscles and ligaments

● Reducing muscle pain and swelling

● Improving flexibility and enhancing performance

2. Deep Tissue Massage

Deep tissue massage is similar to Swedish massage as it mainly treats musculoskeletal issues like strains and injuries. The technique involves applying deeper pressure to target the inner layers of muscles and connective tissues, which helps in reducing the tension in muscles and tissues. Also, it promotes faster healing by reducing inflammation and improving blood flow.

Deep tissue massage has both physical and mental benefits. Here are a few benefits:

● Great stress reliever

● Lowers stress and anxiety

● Improves athletic performance

● Reduces inflammation and improves blood flow

3. Swedish Massage

Swedish massage is one of the widely recognized and most effective types of massages. It targets the superficial muscles and focuses on muscle relaxation while also helping increase blood circulation.

Here are a few benefits of Swedish massage:

● Helps to manage pain in a natural way

● Improves posture and blood flow

● Boosts the immune system and energy levels

● Relieves headaches and improves sleep patterns

Direct Benefits of a Massage

Below are some benefits of getting a massage:

1. Speeds Up the Recovery Process

No matter what type of workout you do, the chance of getting injured is always there. Also, working out can leave you with tensed muscles, a stiff back, and extremely sore muscles.

Therefore, a post-workout massage can help you get back to normal, restore your flexibility, and treat the painful areas. It can also improve blood circulation that help muscles recover faster.

2. Improves Flexibility

A grueling work can provide you with that temporary feeling of immobility that has you in pain hours and even days following your training session. You can reduce all of that through the various types of massages.

In addition, a Swedish massage can help reduce and lubricate the joints, which can improve overall movement and mobility in the joints that may be causing you issues.

3. Reduce Stress

Utilizing various types of massages helps you not only physically but also mentally. After all, we all go through a lot in our daily life. So, it’s extremely important to put yourself in “relaxation mode” where both your mind and body can relax and unwind.

Getting a massage can help you to boost your mental health and balance the “happy hormones” called endorphins. It can also help anxiety.

4. Improve Blood Circulation

Proper blood flow is the secret to a healthy mind and body. The kneading and coaxing strokes during a massage, thanks to the pointed stones (and manipulation tools) and pressure by fingers and elbows, help with improving blood flow throughout the body.