What Is CoolSculpting and How Often Can You Do It?

by Matt Weik

Working out. Dieting. Fitness apps. Calorie counters. Do those things all sound familiar? Well, if you are someone who is pushing their limits but still not able to get rid of stubborn fat on different areas of the body, don’t give up! Here’s something that can help you fight the weight loss battle and help improve your results — CoolSculpting.

I know what you’re thinking… “What the heck is CoolSculpting?” And you’re not alone. So, let’s check out what this “cool thing” is all about and if it’s something you want to try for yourself.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. I have zero financial benefits from promoting CoolSculpt, and you should always take these procedures with a grain of salt as your mileage may vary in terms of the results.

What is CoolSculpting?

Have you ever wished that there was a procedure that could freeze away all the body fat without any surgery or downtime? Guess what? Your wish may have come true!

CoolSculpting is an FDA-approved treatment to reduce body fat by freezing the fat cells. It is a non-surgical procedure that can help eliminate stubborn fat, which is difficult even with dieting or working out. As per US Food and Drug Administration, CoolSculpting is a safe and effective procedure, which is used to remove the fat from the belly, chin, thighs, love handles, or even the buttock area.

CoolSculpting is not the same as liposuction. In liposuction, the fat cells are removed permanently with the help of surgery, whereas CoolSculpting is a non-surgical procedure of freezing the targeted cells permanently, plus, it needs no recovery time.

The Benefits of CoolSculpting

Below, you will find the many benefits that CoolSculpting has to offer.

1. Quick and Simple

CoolSculpting is a super easy procedure and only takes a few minutes. So, it’s easily manageable in busy schedules as well. Also, since it needs no recovery time, you can go back to your daily routine immediately after the treatment (some people even do it during their lunch break).

2. Cost-Effective

Compared to liposuction or other fat reduction procedures, CoolSculpting is less expensive. Plus, it does not cause too much pain, and the results are supposedly long-lasting.

3. No Surgery or Downtime

One of the biggest benefits of CoolSculpting is that it has no downtime. More downtime is basically because of the procedures that involve incisions and vacuuming the fat out of the body through something like liposuction. In CoolSculpting, the doctor places a gel pad, and the cold treatment kills the fat cells, which may only cause a little discomfort.

4. Low Risk

CoolSculpting has fewer risks as compared to other surgeries. It can have a few temporary side effects like swelling, redness, or sensitivity, which may fade after some time.

Is CoolSculpting Right for You?

If you are someone who is looking to get that ideal body weight, you can definitely go try CoolSculpting. However, you need to note that CoolSculpting is not a quick fix and won’t reduce your weight instantly. The procedure removes the subcutaneous fat, which is under the skin, and not the visceral fat that is deeper. So, if you are within 10-20 pounds to get to your desired body weight, you may be an ideal candidate for the treatment.

Though CoolSculpting is a great procedure and provides amazing results, it is not for everyone. Here are a few signs that can help you decide if CoolSculpting is right for you:

You are somewhat near to your desired weight already

You’re healthy and have tried various ways to get rid of stubborn fat

You’re neither pregnant nor trying to get pregnant

You are well-versed with what the treatment is all about

What Are the Possible Side Effects of CoolSculpting?

Though CoolSculpting is a safe procedure, it can have a few side effects like:

Redness or swelling

Pain or stinging

Temporary irritation

Skin sensitivity

Apart from that, a severe side-effect can be PAH (Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia). It is the gradual enlargement of the fat cells in the area where treatment is done. This side effect is more common in males than females.

Who Should Avoid CoolSculpting?

Of course, CoolSculpting may be an effective treatment and completely safe, there are a few conditions where you should avoid CoolSculpting:

Cryoglobulinemia

Cold Agglutinin disease

Paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria

CoolSculpting can cause serious health complications for people with these conditions. So, it is extremely important to consult a doctor before you undergo this procedure.

Plus, it is important to note that CoolSculpting is not a solution for obesity, instead, it may remove the fat which is not going away from exercise.

What’s the Bottom Line?

For the long-lasting effects, you need to follow a healthy lifestyle, which will help you to stay fit naturally.

Do I have high faith that CoolSculpting is “the answer” to ridding the body of fat? No. Do I personally believe this works? I believe it is minimal at best. But, the only way to find out if it works is to give it a try.