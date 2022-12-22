Turmeric Coffee: Should This Be Your Morning Brew?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Turmeric coffee is a new kind of coffee that has been making its way into homes nationwide. For centuries, medicinal herbs have been used by natural health enthusiasts to improve their overall well-being and spice up their daily lives. The use of turmeric for medicinal purposes is not uncommon and is widely consumed for its health benefits when ingested.

Coffee is already known for its many health benefits, but that has not stopped coffee aficionados from coming up with more variations to make an even healthier brew.

Turmeric is an Indian spice that is often considered a superfood. It is full of antioxidants and nutrients and has been proven effective for many health conditions and overall wellness.

If you are planning to improve your coffee, turmeric coffee could be an easy and effective option.

In this article, we are going to take a deeper dive into what turmeric coffee is and the benefits it possesses.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. Speak with your doctor before adding turmeric coffee to your daily nutrition plan.

What Is Turmeric Coffee?

Turmeric coffee is basically black coffee with turmeric powder or extract added to it. This way, you will get the health benefits of the spice along with the benefits that come along with drinking black coffee.

Turmeric boasts curcumin, which is a strong antioxidant compound that gives this spice its yellow color. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, antimicrobial, and pain-relieving properties.

If you want to get the most out of your turmeric coffee, you can add black pepper to it. Piperine, the main compound found in black pepper, increases turmeric absorption in the body by a huge margin of up to 2,000%.

The Benefits of Turmeric Coffee

When you add turmeric to your coffee, the flavor changes quite a bit, but the main reason why coffee lovers put turmeric in their coffee is because of the health benefits.

Turmeric in coffee adds a dose of anti-inflammatory properties and healthy antioxidants that support many positive health effects. If you pair it with healthy black coffee, turmeric improves many of the already existing benefits of caffeine.

Here are some of the benefits of turmeric coffee:

1. Reduces inflammation

Curcumin, the primary component in turmeric, is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. This is one of the main reasons why turmeric coffee has the potential to treat chronic conditions and prevent many illnesses.

According to studies, there is a positive link between curcumin and the treatment of certain types of cancers, pancreatitis, arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). That is quite beneficial for coffee lovers who may have IBS or other gut issues.

Turmeric is also known to help treat several health concerns, including liver disease, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and early cognitive decline.

2. May improve your mood

Coffee intake is linked to fewer symptoms of depression and a reduced risk of suicidal cases. It is also a potential spice that can help improve anxiety and depression in people. Hence, turmeric coffee can be an effective beverage that can help prevent mental health issues.

Turmeric may help improve your mood by increasing your levels of brain chemicals like serotonin and dopamine, which are known to play a role in depression.

3. May lower your risk for heart disease

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has been proven to lower cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation in the arteries.

According to a 2020 study, it was indicated that along with curcumin’s anti-inflammatory properties, ingredients such as cinnamon and ginger can help with some of the risk issues for cardiovascular disease, including blood pressure and cholesterol.

There are also some studies that show curcumin can help in the treatment of some heart conditions, such as myopathies or arrhythmias that can lead to a weakened heart muscle.

4. Boosts the immune system

Turmeric is a potent antioxidant that helps fight free radical damage in your body. Free radicals cause oxidative stress, which leads to inflammation and may increase the risk of diseases like cancer or heart disease.

Turmeric also has strong anti-viral properties, making it useful for fighting colds and other respiratory infections during flu season or when you feel like you’re coming down with something.

Many people drink golden milk, which is turmeric and milk, to boost their immune system. If you are a coffee lover, you can put turmeric in it and get the same effect by consuming turmeric coffee.

5. Supports weight loss

Turmeric has a BMI-lowering effect as it has bioactive polyphenols. Coffee also helps in weight loss by suppressing leptin, which is a cell-signaling hormone that helps to regular appetite.

The caffeine in coffee already has weight loss properties. Adding turmeric to that may help support your weight loss and keep your weight at a healthy range.

According to a study, curcumin can also suppress fat tissue growth. Curcumin can suppress inflammatory markers that happen to those struggling with weight gain and metabolic disorders. When you add fresh or ground ginger to any mixture that has turmeric, it boosts those effects and prevents gas and belly bloat.