The Importance of Pine Bark for Male Fertility

by Matt Weik

Pine bark is a pharmacy in itself that can cure numerous diseases and illnesses. Its medical powers go back to the time of Hippocrates, the father of medicine. Today, pine bark extract remains a powerful remedy for many health conditions.

Have you ever heard of people using pine bark or pine bark supplements? Probably not, right? But when you read this article, you may start asking yourself why you haven’t added this to your supplement plan.

Countless men around the world suffer from male infertility, and pine bark may hold the solution to their problem — helping them conceive a child without any fertility treatment or expensive procedures because it is not only proven by research but also by the rich history of many centuries.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. The information found within this article is not medical advice and should not supersede a doctor’s diagnosis and treatment plan should you have a health condition. The use of pine bark supplements should never be a replacement for any medication that your doctor puts you on.

Pine Bark: Why Is It So Important?

Pine trees are among the most common types of coniferous trees in the world, especially in North America and Europe. There are more than 100 species of pine trees, and each type has a slightly different chemical composition. However, all pine tree species contain compounds that may provide health benefits when taken internally or applied to the skin.

Below are some of the benefits you should understand in order to decide if pine bark and pine bark supplements are something worth considering for your daily supplement regimen.

Pine tree bark contains phenolic acids, flavonoids, and other antioxidant compounds that may help neutralize free radicals in the body. Free radicals can contribute to inflammation and disease development, so eating foods that contain antioxidants may boost overall health and help protect your body from foreign pathogens trying to do the body harm.

Topical application of pine tree bark products (including creams, lotions, oils, or salves) may be able to relieve inflammation related to skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis. The mild antibacterial properties of pine bark may also help prevent infection in wounds.

Pine bark extract also provides what is known as proanthocyanidins, which are compounds that act as antioxidants. These antioxidants can help protect against free radical damage and oxidative stress from ultraviolet radiation, pollution, and other sources.

Other animal research indicates that pine bark extract may help reduce total cholesterol levels and triglycerides, which could help improve heart health and prevent heart-related diseases.

How Are Pine Bark Supplements Made?

Pine bark extract is a dietary supplement made by boiling the bark of pine trees. The extract contains several compounds, including antioxidants that may support heart health and improve blood flow.

It should be noted that simply taking pine bark off of a tree on your property or locally and trying to make your own pine bark extract is not recommended. If you are interested in using pine bark extract or supplements, first speak with your doctor and get their recommendation as to what you should use.

Importance of Pine Bark for Male Fertility

Pine bark extract is also known as Pycnogenol. It is a substance that is found in the bark of the European coastal pine tree. This extract has been used for many years by many people. In addition to its use for male fertility, it is also used for things such as:

Inflammation

Circulatory problems

Diabetes

As stated above, pine bark extract can be used to help with male fertility. One way that this product helps men achieve better fertility is by increasing their sperm production.

The main reason that Pycnogenol can increase sperm production is because it contains antioxidants. Antioxidants are very important when you are trying to increase sperm production because they help repair damaged DNA in sperm. They also help neutralize free radicals before they get a chance to damage important parts of cells.

According to a study, subfertile men were given 200 mg of Pycnogenol on a daily basis, orally for 90 days. It was seen that sperm morphology improved significantly, and semen function also increased by 19%.

Is pine bark right for you? Speak with your doctor and see if the use of pine bark extract or pine bark supplements could be what you’ve been missing to help improve your fertility.