The Importance and Many Health Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Many of us overlook the importance of a simple ingredient like aloe vera juice. It’s almost like an herbal goldmine, in a sense.

Aloe vera juice is one of the world’s most popular natural health drinks, and for a good reason — it works. When looking at aloe vera juice, it’s full of vitamins and minerals that can help your body fight off disease, boost energy levels, and even soothe inflammation caused by various ailments.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into aloe vera juice, explain what it is, and the benefits you can experience through its use.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any medical condition. The use of aloe vera juice should be discussed with your healthcare provider to ensure it is the right supplement for you and will not interact with any other medications or drugs you may be taking.

What is Aloe Vera Juice?

Aloe vera juice is an herbal supplement that comes from the gel inside the leaves of the aloe plant. It is used for medicinal purposes and contains a number of nutrients, including vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, and C, as well as minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and manganese.

Aloe vera juice is also known as aloe vera gel or leaf juice. It is made from the inner part of the leaf and is not to be confused with aloe vera gel capsules, which are made from ground leaves.

The Importance and Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice

Here are some of the top health benefits of aloe vera juice:

1. It helps to clear up skin

Aloe vera juice is a natural ingredient that can help to treat many skin conditions, such as acne, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis. It can also be used to relieve sunburns, rashes, and other skin irritations. According to a study, it was found that 40mcg of aloe sterol per day for around 3 months improved skin elasticity in a group of men with an average age of 46.

The gel from the leaves of the plant contains vitamins A, B1, and B2, as well as vitamin C, which promotes healing. It also contains amino acids such as arginine, proline, and glutamic acid that have antimicrobial effects on the body.

2. Relieves constipation

Aloe vera juice helps alleviate constipation by adding bulk to your stool and helping it pass more easily through the digestive tract. This can help reduce bloating and gas as well. For best results, it is recommended to consume 2 tablespoons of aloe vera juice daily with meals for maximum effectiveness.

3. Good for dental and oral health

Aloe vera contains enzymes called polysaccharide gums that have been found to fight plaque, cavities, and even bad breath. These polysaccharides have also been shown to protect against tooth sensitivity by preventing bacteria from sticking to the teeth.

According to a study involving 74 people with oral submucous fibrosis, taking 1 ounce of aloe vera juice twice daily for about 3 months was as effective as traditional treatments like hydrocortisone injections.

4. Relieves heartburn

Heartburn is a burning sensation in the chest that can be brought on by eating certain foods or lying down while eating. Aloe vera juice can help reduce heartburn symptoms by neutralizing stomach acids. Aloe vera juice also helps to soothe an upset stomach and reduce diarrhea.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease, also called GERD, can result in heartburn. In a review published in 2010, researchers suggested that consuming 1-3 ounces of aloe gel during mealtime could reduce the severity of GERD.

5. It is good for eye health

The high levels of vitamins A and C in aloe vera juice help improve your eyesight, making it a great drink to consume if you have poor vision or are at risk of developing eye problems.

Vitamin C also contributes to collagen production and skin elasticity, which can help prevent wrinkles and other signs of aging on the skin around your eyes.

6. Boost immune system

The vitamin A and C content in aloe vera juice helps boost your immune system, which can protect your body against infections and diseases like colds and flu.

Aloe vera juice contains many antioxidants that fight harmful free radicals in the body that can damage cells and cause illness. The vitamin E content also helps maintain healthy skin cells while preventing skin damage caused by free radicals.

7. It may benefit pre-diabetes treatment

Older studies indicate that both aloe vera juice and gel may lower fasting blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes.

In contrast, two different reviews found that consuming aloe vera juice did not improve fasting blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. But it did improve in those who had pre-diabetes.

Another study observed that aloe vera juice improved both blood fatty acid levels and blood sugar in those with pre-diabetes.

While this sounds quite promising, studies are still limited. More detailed studies are required to confirm the link between aloe vera juice and blood sugar control.

In addition, aloe vera extract supplements are not regulated, standardized, or considered a safe alternative treatment for diabetes.