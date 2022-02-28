The Benefits of Using CoQ10 Supplements

by Matt Weik

CoQ10, also known as Coenzyme Q10, is a chemical made by the body that is present in every cell. It is synthesized by the body and stored in the mitochondria (the powerhouse) of the cell. CoQ10 is responsible for producing around 95% of the energy in the body by promoting ATP production. It’s common for people to look to use CoQ10 supplements if they need more energy throughout the day as well as other health-forward benefits.



CoQ10 comes in two forms — Ubiquinol (the active antioxidant form) and Ubiquinone (the oxidant form). The body converts the inactive form (Ubiquinone) to its active form (Ubiquinol) for using the CoQ10.

Since the production of CoQ10 decreases with age, the elderly population may find themselves with a deficiency of CoQ10. Then, it becomes essential to make sure that your body gets enough through the use of something like CoQ10 supplements.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. The information found within this article is not medical advice and should not supersede a doctor’s diagnosis and treatment plan should you have a health condition. The use of CoQ10 supplements should never be a replacement for any medication that your doctor puts you on.

The Many Benefits of CoQ10 Supplements

Below are some of the most common reasons why someone would want to use CoQ10 supplements and the many benefits that can be experienced.

1. Boost Energy

As mentioned earlier, energy is produced thanks to the mitochondria inside our cells. You can think of the mitochondria as little power stations that take oxygen and the food you eat and converts them into an energy source.

CoQ10 supplements can help support the mitochondria and help them continue to produce usable energy from food.

Through the use of CoQ10 supplements, you may also experience exercise performance improvements by reducing oxidative stress put on the cells.

2. Support Brain Function

As you age, oxidative stress and damage can affect the cells of the brain, leading to a decline in mental clarity, focus, memory, and overall cognition.

When the mitochondria aren’t able to function optimally (as you age), it can lead to cognitive diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s due to the death of your brain cells. Utilizing CoQ10 supplements may help slow down the rate at which brain cells are destroyed.

3. Improve Heart Health

Our heart contains a high concentration of CoQ10, but people with poor heart health or heart diseases have been shown to possess low levels of CoQ10, which can lead to heart issues.

A few researchers also consider low CoQ10 as a long-term indicator of severe heart diseases. Another study shows that CoQ10 might help in recovering faster from heart surgeries.

CoQ10 supplements may be able to help treat heart failure and high blood pressure problems.

4. Treat Migraines

As per the American Academy of Neurology, CoQ10 supplements may be effective in preventing migraines. Chronic migraines are due to inflammation, and CoQ10 helps in reducing the inflammation.

According to a 2018 clinical trial, CoQ10 supplements were shown to reduce inflammation in 45 women with episodic migraines (those with upwards of 14 headaches per month).

5. Improve Fertility

With age, female fertility decreases. And CoQ10 works similarly. The production of CoQ10 slows down as you age, which makes your body ineffective/less effective at protecting the eggs from oxidative damage. And the use of CoQ10 supplements can help in reversing the effects.

Similarly, male sperm is also at risk of oxidative damage. This can also result in poor sperm quality or infertility. As per studies, CoQ10 supplements help improve sperm quantity by increasing antioxidant protection.

6. Support Skin Health

Our skin is exposed to various internal and external damaging factors. These factors can actually make your skin dry and thin the skin.

CoQ1 0 supplements help keep the skin healthy and youthful by removing harmful elements. They can also reduce the damage by promoting their antioxidant properties. As per studies, people who have low levels of CoQ10 are at a higher risk of developing skin cancer.

7. Reduce the Risk of Diabetes

As per studies, CoQ10 helps to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels. CoQ10 supplements also aid in increasing the CoQ10 concentration in blood by around three times in people who suffer from diabetes.

CoQ10 helps stimulate the breakdown of fats and reduce the accumulation that can lead to diabetes or obesity. So, CoQ10 supplements are a good idea for people who have diabetes and those who are looking to help prevent the disease.

Food Sources That Contain CoQ10

Though CoQ10 is readily available as a supplement, you can also find it in various food items like organ meat (heart and liver), vegetables (cauliflower and broccoli), fruits (oranges and strawberries), nuts and seeds (sesame seeds), oil (soybean), and many other sources.

Potential Side Effects from CoQ10 Supplements

There are very minimal side effects from the use of CoQ10 supplements, as it has been deemed completely safe, and most people can even tolerate high doses. In fact, a study showed that there are no major side effects of taking a daily dose of 1200 mg for approximately 16 months.

However, there can be a few mild side effects like nausea, stomachache, headache, dizziness, fatigue, insomnia, skin rashes, and more in some instances.

If any side effects appear, it is recommended to divide the dose into two or three smaller doses spread throughout the day.

Are There Any Drug interactions?

CoQ10 may interfere with various medications like insulin and chemotherapy medicines. Also, it may interact and reduce the effectiveness of blood-thinning drugs like warfarin. This, in turn, can result in an increased risk of blood clots.

Therefore, before you start taking any new medicines or supplements, it is best to consult your doctor first.