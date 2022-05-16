by Matt Weik

From Vitamin A to Zinc, your body needs many vitamins and minerals to function optimally. One that many people don’t always think about is magnesium. Some people are able to get enough magnesium through their nutrition, while others rely on magnesium supplements.

Known as the fourth most abundant mineral in the body, magnesium is essential to maintain optimal health and well-being. It plays a key role in various processes, from producing energy to building protein. What’s more surprising is that magnesium helps in more than 300 enzymatic reactions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. The information found within this article is not medical advice and should not supersede a doctor’s diagnosis and treatment plan should you have a health condition. The use of magnesium supplements should never be a replacement for any medication that your doctor puts you on.

Foods High in Magnesium

Pumpkin seeds

Spinach

Almonds

Cashews

Peanuts

Black beans

Edamame

Dark chocolate

Avocado

Brown rice

Yogurt

Oatmeal

The Benefits of Magnesium Supplements

Below, you will find the many benefits you can experience when using magnesium supplements.

1. Reduce Blood Pressure

You may think that high blood pressure is due to overconsumption of salt or too much stress and anxiety. But these conditions are basically caused by a mineral deficiency.

As per studies, magnesium supplements help to lower blood pressure. So, people with high blood pressure can benefit a lot from consuming this supplement.

Found in another study, consuming 350 mg of magnesium per day for an average of three months can reduce systolic blood pressure by 2 mm Hg and diastolic blood pressure by 1.78 mm Hg.

2. Improve Sleep Cycle

Magnesium plays a crucial role in improving the sleep cycle. So, people who are struggling with sleep-related issues can benefit from magnesium supplements.

As per studies, supplementing with 320-720 mg of magnesium daily for up to eight weeks can help individuals get to sleep faster and improve sleep quality.

3. Boost Mood

Are you feeling anxious? Magnesium supplements can help. Supplementing with magnesium can help to reduce anxiety and boost mood.

As per a study, people with depression found that supplementing with 500 mg of magnesium per day helps alleviate depression and anxiety symptoms. However, more research is required in this area.

4. Reduce the Risk of Heart Diseases

As per studies, a low level of magnesium is linked to an increased risk of heart-related diseases. It is generally due to having a low level of magnesium that can affect blood sugar levels and may lead to heart diseases.

Research shows that taking magnesium supplements helps in reducing the risk of heart diseases.

Deficiency of Magnesium

Even if you consume a balanced diet, chances are you might not get enough magnesium. Also, deficiency may occur not just because of diet, but it can also be due to kidney diseases, alcohol or drug use, various medications, and more.

Symptoms of magnesium deficiency may include trouble concentrating, dizziness, fatigue, headache, and more. You may also witness a few common symptoms like loss of appetite, muscle cramps, and anxiety.

As per a recent study in OpenHeart, roughly half of Americans consume less than the daily recommended amount of magnesium.

Dosage

The recommended dose for magnesium supplements is 200-400 mg per day. As per the Food and Nutrition Board of the Institute of Medicine in the USA, 350 mg is the upper limit for a magnesium supplement. According to the doctors, the dosages are as follows:

1-3 years old: 65 mg

4-8 years old: 110 mg

9+ years old: 350 mg

If you consume magnesium supplements below these levels, you are unlikely to experience any side effects. In the case where you have a deficiency of magnesium, you might need to consume higher doses, but you should speak with a doctor first to get their recommendation.

Possible Side Effects of Magnesium Supplements

Though magnesium supplements are generally considered safe, you should make sure not to exceed the recommended dose.

If consumed in large doses, you may experience some gut-related issues like nausea, diarrhea, or vomiting. As per studies, people with kidney issues are at a higher risk of experiencing adverse effects.

In case you are consuming any heart medications or antibiotics, it can be risky to use any sort of magnesium supplements. So, if you have any medical condition, consult a health professional before you add magnesium supplements to your supplementation regimen.

Should You Use Magnesium Supplements?

If your diet does not contain sufficient magnesium-rich foods, it is better to take supplements to meet your needs. Apart from that, if you have a deficiency, it is better to consult a healthcare professional to make sure you add an adequate quantity of magnesium supplements to your plan.

When Should You Take Magnesium Supplements?

Now the question arises when should you consume supplements, should you consume in the morning or evening?

So, the timing does not matter all that much. What matters is that you need to take the supplement consistently.

The Bottom Line

Vitamins and minerals are to your body what fuel is to cars. So, to make sure that your body functions at its best, you need to make sure that you consume all the necessary vitamins and minerals in an adequate quantity — whether through real food options or by filling in any gaps with supplements.

You can find magnesium supplements in health food stores and online, but remember that you should consult a medical professional before adding any supplement to your routine.