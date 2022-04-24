The Benefits of Hawthorn Berries: Should You Use Them?

by Matt Weik

Hawthorn berries, also known as heart herb, are nutrition-packed berries belonging to the Rosaceae family. These berries can be found in colors ranging from yellow to dark red and have a tart and tangy taste with mild sweetness. While most people will not find them in your local grocery store, you can, however, find them as a supplement.

If you were to look back in history, hawthorn berries have been used as a medicinal herb for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine to treat heart failure, digestive issues, and high blood pressure.

In this article, we will look at what hawthorn berries are, their benefits, potential side effects, and more. Let’s dive in!

The Benefits of Hawthorn Berries

Hawthorn berries have many useful benefits. One of the most notable is the fact that it can lower blood pressure. This supplement is used by many bodybuilders and those who have slightly elevated blood pressure that can be managed without the use of prescription drugs. But that’s just one of the benefits.

That said, let’s take a deeper look into what you can experience through the use of hawthorn berries.

1. Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Hawthorn berries contain polyphenols, which are potent antioxidants with numerous health benefits. It helps lower the risk of cancer, type 2 diabetes, heart problems, asthma, and various other diseases.

Hawthorn berries also contain anti-inflammatory properties that help in improving overall health. As per research, chronic inflammation can lead to various diseases like asthma, diabetes, etc. These tiny berries can decrease the inflammatory compounds.

2. Aids the Digestion Process

For centuries, people have been using hawthorn berries to treat digestive issues like stomachache and indigestion. It is because these berries are rich in fiber, which helps to reduce constipation and, in turn, aids in digestion.

As per research on rodents, compounds present in hawthorn berries help enhance the production and functioning of digestive enzymes, which are essential for digesting fatty and protein-rich foods.

3. Treat Heart Failure

Hawthorn berries are best known to treat heart failure. As per research, it helps to improve heart function and reduce heart failure symptoms like fatigue. Also, the researchers say that the presence of flavonoids can be the reason behind these positive effects.

However, you need to keep in mind that hawthorn can work well along with other traditional medicines for heart issues. But you need to avoid combining it with conventional medicines to prevent any harmful effects (you should always speak to your doctor before using hawthorn berries if you have any sort of heart condition).

4. Contains Anti-Aging Properties

Who doesn’t want to look younger? Well, hawthorn berries can help.

Hawthorn berries contain anti-aging properties that help to reduce the signs of aging. It helps prevent premature aging due to excessive exposure to the sun and UV rays.

As per a study, the combination of hawthorn berries and ginseng extract can prevent aging by improving skin moisture and reducing the formation of wrinkles.

5. Lowers Blood Pressure and Reduces Cholesterol

Hawthorn berries are one of the most recommended supplements to help lower blood pressure and have been shown to be helpful in traditional Chinese medicine.

Additionally, a 10-week study on 35 people with elevated blood pressure shows that taking 500 mg of hawthorn berry extract can reduce diastolic blood pressure.

Next, the presence of flavonoids and pectin in hawthorn berries helps to improve cholesterol levels. This ultimately helps to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke due to the imbalanced cholesterol level.

Possible Side Effects of Hawthorn Berries

Hawthorn berries are considered safe when used in the recommended dose and have no side effects. However, you may witness mild symptoms like headache, sweating, palpitations, mild rashes, and gastrointestinal effects.

Though these side effects are not dangerous, it is recommended to consult a doctor if you experience any of these symptoms.

Interactions and Dosage

Hawthorn berries come with an increased risk of herb-drug interaction, which can lead to various adverse effects on health by changing the impact of existing medicines.

As per research, hawthorn berries may interact negatively with heart-related medicines. Another research says that hawthorn berries increase the effect of blood thinners, heart-related medicines, and blood pressure-lowering drugs.

So, if you are taking any medicines related to your heart, it is better to consult a medical professional before adding hawthorn berries to your supplement routine.

Hawthorn is a slow-acting supplement, and it is difficult to see any changes in 3-6 weeks. As per the European Medicines Agency, the recommended dosage is:

Powder: 300-1000 mg for berries and 200-500 mg for flowers and leaves (3 times a day)

Liquid: 0.5-1 ml (3 times a day)

Dry Extract: 240-1000 mg per day

Should You Take Hawthorn Berries?

Amazed by the incredible benefits hawthorn berries offer and looking to add it to your supplement regimen? Well, it’s super easy! Hawthorn berries can be consumed in various forms. You may have it as a supplement, eat it raw, make jam and desserts, or brew it as tea or a drink.

When buying hawthorn berries, keep in mind to get them from a reputable source. Also, it is recommended to consult a medical professional before you start consuming the supplement to avoid any issues or interactions.