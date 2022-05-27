by Matt Weik

With a wide range of compounds that offer numerous health-related benefits, green tea proves to be more than just a hydrating drink. In fact, green tea supplements are found just about everywhere you look these days!

Why is green tea so hot these days? Well, green tea is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that can improve brain function, lower the risk of cancer, and offer various other potential benefits.

One of the most interesting parts is that green tea is also made from the same plant as normal tea, i.e., Camellia Sinensis. The only difference is that normal tea is made by fermenting the leaves, whereas green tea is made by drying or steaming the leaves slightly. This is the reason for the difference in color, flavor, and level of caffeine content.

Being the real and raw form, green tea helps to maximize its natural and powerful properties. Let’s take a deeper dive into all the things that this magical green cup has to offer.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. The information found within this article is not medical advice and should not supersede a doctor’s diagnosis and treatment plan should you have a health condition. The use of green tea supplements should never be a replacement for any medication that your doctor puts you on.

The Benefits of Green Tea Supplements

Below, you will find the many benefits you can experience when using green tea supplements.

1. Improve Brain Function

Apart from keeping you alert, green tea also helps in improving brain function.

Green tea contains an active ingredient, caffeine, also known as a stimulant. But the caffeine content in green tea is not as much as coffee, so it can produce a response without causing the jittery effects that some people may feel after drinking a strong cup of coffee.

As per research, caffeine helps to improve various aspects of brain function like mood, memory, reaction time, and vigilance.

Other than caffeine, green tea also contains an amino acid L-theanine that can cross the blood-brain barrier. It helps to increase the activity of the inhibitory neurotransmitter GABA (with antioxidant effects), level of dopamine, and production of alpha waves.

2. Increase Fat Burning

Want to shed a few pounds? Want to speed up the process? Then go ahead and grab yourself a cup of green tea!

Check out any fat-burning supplement, and you probably will find green tea as one of the ingredients.

It is primarily because, as per research, green tea is known to boost the metabolism and increase fat burning.

As per a study, men who took green tea extract showed a 4% increase in the number of calories burned. Another study showed that men who took green tea extract burned 17% more fat.

Several other studies confirmed that EGCG (Epigallocatechin Gallate) boosts fat burning, which helps in reducing body fat.

3. Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

1 in 10 Americans has Type 2 diabetes. Green tea is gaining a lot of attention with the surge in Type 2 diabetes.

As per a study, green tea can help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels. A Japanese study shows that people who drink green tea are at 42% lower risk of getting diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

4. Reduce the Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases

Heart diseases are one of the leading causes of death.

Studies show that green tea reduces the risk associated with heart diseases by improving cholesterol levels. Apart from that, green tea contains antioxidant properties which protect LDL particles from oxidation.

Also, research shows that people who drink green tea have a 31% reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases.

5. Reduce Bad Breath

The catechins in green tea are associated with improving oral health, as they are known for antibacterial effects.

Studies show that catechins suppress the growth of Streptococcus Mutans that reduces the risk of infections. Streptococcus Mutans is a bacteria that causes plaque and can lead to cavities and tooth decay.

The Potential Side Effects of Green Tea

The recommended green tea consumption is 5-6 cups per day.

Though green tea is completely safe when consumed in an adequate quantity, overconsumption can cause various side effects like stomach aches, headaches, difficulty in sleeping, vomiting, anxiety, and more.

When Should You Avoid Green Tea Supplements?

On an empty stomach

First thing in the morning

With meals

Just before going to bed

If you have an iron deficiency

Should You Start Using Green Tea Supplements?

Isn’t it amazing how a cup of green tea or green tea supplements can offer you a wide range of health benefits? Well, if you want to see some incredible benefits, consider adding green tea into your supplement or beverage rotation to help promote wellness, among many other benefits.

