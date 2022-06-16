The Benefits of Coconut Oil: An Ultimate Guide

by Matt Weik

With growing popularity worldwide, coconut oil is known for its numerous incredible benefits. It is one of the most versatile and healthiest edible oils available on the market today. Coconut oil is derived from the fruit of coconut palm that belongs to the Arecaceae family.

From softening your skin to lowering your blood pressure, this wonder oil now reaches way beyond kitchen shelves. It deserves a special place in the bathroom shelves and beauty products as well. Let’s deep dive into the benefits this magical oil has to offer.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. The information found within this article is not medical advice and should not supersede a doctor’s diagnosis and treatment plan should you have a health condition. The use of coconut oil should never be a replacement for any medication that your doctor puts you on.

The Benefits of Coconut Oil

Below, you will find the many benefits you can experience when using coconut oil.

1. Boost Skin Health

If you are searching for a good moisturizer, try coconut oil. This nutrient-rich oil provides a lot of moisturization and hydration to the skin.

As per the study, coconut oil is good for people with dry skin as it boosts moisture content. Also, it improves the overall functioning of the skin by preventing it from excessive water loss and protecting it from external factors like allergens and chemicals.

A study shows that applying 6-8 drops of virgin coconut oil on the hands and leaving it on overnight can prevent dry skin that is caused by sanitizer or alcohol.

2. Protect Hair from Damage

As per a study, coconut oil helps to provide nourishment to the hair, reduces breakage, and can even strengthen the hair.

Coconut oil is perfect for all hair types, and applying it daily can make your hair shiny, bouncy, and healthy.

In case of dryness and frizziness, a simple massage from warm coconut oil can help to regain the lost moisture. Apart from that, it provides protection to hair against all kinds of hair products and ironing/straightening hair.

3. Improves Oral Health

According to research, using coconut oil as a mouthwash (also known as oil pulling) is one of the best and most cost-effective ways to improve oral health.

Oil pulling is a process that involves swishing coconut oil around in your mouth like mouthwash. It has been said that it can help to reduce the number of bacteria in the mouth.

It is mainly because of the antibacterial properties of lauric acid in coconut oil. When lauric acid reacts with saliva, it produces a soap-like substance that reduces dental plaque and inflammation.

4. Reduces Hunger and Promotes Weight Loss

Coconut oil is rich in MCTs (medium-chain triglycerides), providing various health benefits. Studies show that consuming MCT may increase the calories your body burns, which, in turn, can help improve weight loss.

Also, MCT leads to better management of appetite. MCT is broken down in a process that leads to the production of a molecule called ketone. Ketones alter the production of hunger-inducing hormones like ghrelin and can help you feel satiated.

5. Reduces the Symptoms of Alzheimer’s

Coconut oil plays a key role in boosting brain function and managing Alzheimer’s.

Studies show that MCT in coconut oil is broken down and produces ketone, which acts as an alternate source of energy to the brain. MCT has shown impressive benefits for brain disorders and illnesses.

Uses of Coconut Oil

Coconut oil can be used in a variety of ways. Some of these uses include:

It acts as a perfect moisturizer for daily use.

You can use it as a natural exfoliator and cleanser.

Relieves the symptoms of eczema and keeps the skin hydrated.

It acts as a makeup remover as it removes makeup particles and excessive sebum.

Good for lips as it is rich in fatty acid, which helps to moisturize the lips and remove dead cells.

Used to nourish and moisturize the cuticles.

Potential Side Effects of Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is rich in saturated fat, which increases the chances of a rise in cholesterol levels.

Due to an increase in cholesterol levels, there exist high chances of heart-related diseases.

During the initial days of use, a few people may have mild diarrhea. But this problem corrects itself automatically after some time. If not, consult a medical professional.

Applying too much coconut oil can make your skin or hair oily.

Some people may also experience vomiting and mild stomachache.

Though coconut oil is entirely safe to use for all age groups, you should consult a healthcare professional if you see any symptoms starting to form