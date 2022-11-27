The 7 Best Foods Rich in Omega-3 That Can Improve Health

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Omega-3 fatty acids play a critical role in helping the body maintain healthy tissue, nerve, and brain functions. Unfortunately, the average American diet doesn’t provide ample amounts of omega-3s — most people consume much more saturated fats from processed foods than from foods that are rich in omega-3 like fruits or fish.

If you’re looking for a way to add some more omega-3 to your diet, here are seven of the best foods rich in omega-3 that can make you healthier and happier!

1. Mackerel (4,580mg per serving)

Mackerel is one of the most popular fish in the world. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, selenium, and phosphorus. Mackerel is also a good source of protein and dietary fiber.

Mackerel contains high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Omega-3 fatty acids also help improve brain function and prevent depression and mood disorders.

Mackerel helps fight against diabetes as it has a high amount of zinc that helps regulate blood sugar levels. Mackerel is also rich in niacin (vitamin B3), which helps lower cholesterol levels and can be a risk factor for diabetes. Mackerel helps fight against cancer as it contains selenium which has antioxidant properties that help fight off free radicals that cause cancer cells to grow aggressively within the body.

2. Cod Liver Oil (2,438mg per serving)

Cod liver oil is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the body. It is also known to boost the immune system and prevent cardiovascular problems.

Cod liver oil is an excellent source of vitamin A, which is great for your eyesight and skin health. It also contains vitamins D and E, which are essential for brain health.

3. Salmon (2,150mg per serving)

Salmon is one of the best foods out there that you can find at the grocery store for omega-3 content. It contains about 2,150 milligrams of omega-3 per serving. That’s more than any other type of fish, even salmon’s cousin trout.

Salmon comes in a variety of forms, including farmed and wild salmon, canned salmon, smoked salmon, and more. It’s easy to incorporate into your diet — just add it to salads or sandwiches or eat it straight out of the can!

If you’re looking for a good source of omega-3 fatty acids without having to cook or eat fish, try flaxseed oil supplements. You can find these supplements in liquid form or capsule at most health food stores and pharmacies.

4. Flaxseed (2,350mg per serving)

Flaxseeds are a source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. The seeds are also high in fiber and low in carbohydrates, making them a great addition to your diet. Flaxseed oil is another popular way to get your recommended daily dose.

5. Chia Seeds (5,050mg per serving)

Chia seeds are an ancient food that the Aztecs and Mayans consumed. It’s also one of the most nutritious foods on the planet.

Chia seeds have a lot of omega-3 fatty acids, which are linked to many health benefits. They’re also high in fiber and protein, which makes them a great addition to any diet.

Here are some of the top reasons why you should eat chia seeds:

They can lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

They can reduce inflammation in the body.

They’re high in antioxidants and fiber, which help keep you full for longer and regulate blood sugar levels.

They’re easy to digest, so they don’t cause bloating or digestive distress like other high-fiber foods can.

6. Walnuts (2,570mg per serving)

Walnuts are probably the healthiest of all nuts, as they are packed with nutrients and antioxidants.

Walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation in the body. They also contain vitamins E and B6, which are essential for brain health. Walnuts can lower your heart disease, stroke, and diabetes risk by lowering cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

Walnuts may also help prevent Alzheimer’s disease because they contain antioxidants that protect brain cells from damage. Eating walnuts may also help prevent cancer by reducing your risk of colorectal cancer (colon cancer).

7. Herring (2,150mg per serving)

Herring is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids. It is also a very versatile fish, and there are many different recipes that you can make with it. Herring contains high amounts of protein, Vitamin D and B12, niacin, and selenium.

The best part about this fish is that it is considered a superfood because it has so many health benefits. It will help to improve your cardiovascular system, reduce inflammation in your body, promote good brain function, and more.