PEAK ATP: Is This a Missing Link to Achieving More Muscle Growth?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

These days many people are looking for ways to boost their performance in order to get their desired results — whether it be weight/physique related or athletic performance-related. One hot new ingredient being used by brands is PEAK ATP by TSI USA Inc. They own the patent for the ingredient that can then be used by various supplement companies to be added to their product formulations. Here’s what you need to know about PEAK ATP and why brands utilize it.

*PEAK ATP is considered safe for use by athletes of all sports. At the time of writing/publishing this article, it is not banned by any governing athletic body or organizations, including WADA, MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA, and NWBF. All that being said, you should always consult with your doctor before incorporating any new supplements into your routine to ensure they will not interact with any other product or medication you may be taking.

What Are the Benefits of PEAK ATP?

Below, we will take a look at the benefits of PEAK ATP to help you better understand whether or not this is an ingredient you should try or be on the lookout for in various product formulations.

1. Clinically Proven

With so many claims being made by various brands, you never know what is legit and what are just frivolous claims. With PEAK ATP, you are getting scientifically-backed studies that show it has been proven to work. This gives you the peace of mind needed to know that what you are taking has actual science behind it.

The last thing you want to do is start using a new ingredient with a bunch of hype behind it, and that’s it. You want a product or ingredient you know the science and research behind.

2. Increases Strength and Power

Research was conducted, and based on the findings compared to a control group, individuals who supplemented with PEAK ATP have been found to be able to increase their strength by as much as 147% and their power by as much as 30%. This can allow the individual to not only lift more weight but can also help increase the overall number of repetitions that can be achieved each set.

This is important as it can help encourage progressive overload. The stronger you get, the more weight you can add to exercises, which can help translate into more lean muscle growth over time.

3. Reduces Muscular Fatigue

A limiting factor everyone faces in the gym is muscular fatigue. If you are able to reduce fatigue, you can push harder during your workout and training session. PEAK ATP has been found to reduce muscular fatigue, which leads to an increase in muscular endurance. This finding makes PEAK ATP great for inclusion in a pre-workout formula.

The last thing you want to do is hit the wall halfway through your workout. Instead, PEAK ATP can help provide you with that little extra push you need to not only get through your workout but get more out of each workout.

4. Enhances Vasodilation

The pump is something everyone looks to achieve in the gym. That feeling as if your skin could just tear or that your sleeves are going to split is euphoric. Thanks to the potency of PEAK ATP, studies have found that including this precise ingredient can help you achieve the pumps you desire. Creating an environment where your blood vessels can expand also helps nutrients more easily shuttle into the working muscles and driving oxygenated blood in while removing lactic acid and metabolic waste.

Vasodilation is truly a factor that can make or break your workouts. If your muscles aren’t getting enough oxygen and nutrients, they can’t function optimally, which also means they aren’t going to be able to fully contract. Additionally, tying in with what was said in #3, flushing out the byproducts created by resistance training can help diminish the burning sensation you feel during a set when exhaustion sets in.

5. Improves Lean Body Mass

When compared to placebo, individuals in studies have been found to increase their lean body mass by as much as 100%. This finding should have many elated as it can give them the ability to put on quality lean muscle mass by increasing the actual thickness of their muscle. This works best when individuals are following a training protocol cohesive to hypertrophy.

If muscle mass is what you’re after, it’s hard to beat the benefits you can experience through the use of PEAK ATP.