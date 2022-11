Everyone thought 2022 was going to be the rebound of bodybuilder after everything that took place with the pandemic. People were excited to get out to the Arnold Classic and the Olympia. But hold your horses! With everything going on surrounding the NPC/IFBB, is the Mr. Olympia cancelled? What happens now? What about all the athletes who prepped this entire time? You don’t want to miss this episode! Watch it below.

WATCH VIDEO: