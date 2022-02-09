Is the Metaverse the Future of Fitness?

by Matt Weik With new and innovative ways to get your workouts in, different platforms have become available to heighten the enjoyment and help

by Matt Weik

With new and innovative ways to get your workouts in, different platforms have become available to heighten the enjoyment and help people stay on track — such as the metaverse. When you have game platforms that use cameras to immerse you into your television screen to engage in workouts, it can change up the dynamic for those who either want a change from a traditional gym or even something for those who don’t want to go to a gym at all.



The old Bodyuilding.com founder, Ryan Deluca, is even doing his own thing since leaving the company and started a virtual reality fitness platform that is slowly sweeping across the nation and gaining a lot of attention. His brand BlackBox VR is making its way into various gyms and studios to provide gym members with the opportunity to use virtual reality to get in a great workout.

Now, we are looking at how the metaverse would be the future of fitness.

What is the Metaverse?

The term metaverse was once complex and vague. What people understand by the metaverse is cyberspace that dynamically changes as human beings interact with technology. The technologies that are implied in our usage of the term can mean virtual realities that continue to exist even when we are not interacting with them. It can also mean a combination of the real and the virtual world.

However, in order to access them, we do not need AR or VR technologies exclusively. They can be accessed with the help of mobile devices or even our workstation. Fortnite is a brilliant representation of such aspects. With every day, the metaverse is providing a new experience, and today fitness lovers can leverage the metaverse for a much more interactive experience.

How Can You Use the Metaverse to Enhance Your Fitness Levels?

With the help of technology, we can virtually visit any place we want, even if it does not exist in reality. We can create our own world and enter it virtually. Technology helps us to be in touch with any person from anywhere in the world and that too without spending a single penny on traveling. The same goes for fitness. With the help of technology, we can accomplish fitness goals without putting much effort into it.

Fitness is no longer limited to your neighborhood gym or fitness center because now you can accomplish your fitness goals at home as well with the help of virtual reality. You can get personal trainer’s fitness videos and have access to different kinds of workouts available on YouTube and other similar sites. With this amazing technology, you do not need to wait until tomorrow to make your dreams a reality, you can accomplish your dreams right now!

Here are some interesting aspects of how metaverse can enhance your fitness levels.

Customized Workouts

Metaverse allows you to create a customized workout program so that you can focus or specialize in certain areas. For example, if you want to focus on losing weight, you can build your routine around cardio exercises, including running, burpees, and similar.

Leverage the Power of Infinity

Have you ever thought about how much time and energy you waste commuting to and from the gym? Even the thought of driving after an intense workout can steer a person away from putting all his effort into the workout. The metaverse can help you pick a location and use the environment to create your own personal fitness program. You can use things like the stairs and benches to get optimum results from your workouts.

Creativity

Metaverse gives you a sense of limitlessness, and this is where you need to take advantage of all the possibilities. People often use outdoor locations such as the park, lake, woods, etc., to create a combination of exercises and workouts that test their stamina and strength.

Community-Driven Fitness Regimen

How to relish competition? Create a group of sorts with your friends so that you can enjoy a group workout and set goals. Challenge each other and create the best version of yourself. The best performers can get rewards, and this is what incentivizes them to outperform themselves in the future.

Personal Training

Metaverse gives you the option of optimizing your cost. Imagine a trainer instructing you with the medium of Augmented Reality. This medium can get you expertise in your preferred fields of fitness while keeping the cost to a minimum. With the help of nutritionists, you can get an eating regimen tailored to your needs.

How is the Metaverse Different from Traditional Gyms?

Metaverse offers you options that a standard gym can’t provide. Building your physique and losing weight can also help athletes recover from injuries. Today you can achieve your fitness goals irrespective of physical gyms and time-bound slots. Metaverse uses a graphic engine to simulate a realistic environment that is conducive to your growth. There are some social aspects to the time that you utilize on the metaverse as well. It gives you an opportunity to spend time with like-minded people as well.

Metaverse is an environment that creates a unique fitness experience tailored to your specific needs. A lot of people have resolutions to get fit but fail because of traditional experiences in the gym. It can get and be boring. Metaverse gives you something different while focusing on a result-driven output. Engagement is one of the primary retention strategies of the metaverse, which is why once people are hooked to the metaverse experience. All that being said, they may never want to go back to a traditional gym ever again.