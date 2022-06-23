Is Mushroom Coffee Growing on You? Here’s Why You Need It

by Matt Weik

Are you looking for a way to start your day with a burst of energy? A new, exotic coffee that is packed with nutrition? Are you looking for a natural source of antioxidants without even having to drink green tea? Well then, we have found a solution — mushroom coffee.

Mushroom coffee is the latest new kid on the block in the world of health and wellness, and it seems like new brands are popping up on the market left and right.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. The information found within this article is not medical advice and should not supersede a doctor’s diagnosis and treatment plan should you have a health condition. The use of mushroom coffee should never be a replacement for any medication that your doctor puts you on.

What is Mushroom Coffee?

At first, you may cringe at the thought of any mushroom. In fact, at first, many people have their mind set that mushroom coffee will taste disgusting and that they’ll never like it. Surprising to them, once they try it, find they like the flavor, and then experience the benefits, they’re hooked.

Mushroom coffee is made from organic coffee beans and medicinal mushrooms such as chaga, reishi, lion’s mane, etc. The mushrooms are mixed with the coffee beans before they’re roasted, ground into powder, and brewed into a nutritious cup of Joe.

But enough with the process, let’s talk benefits.

The Health Benefits of Mushroom Coffee

One of the main differences between mushroom coffee and a normal cup of coffee is the use of adaptogens in most mushroom coffee blends. Adaptogens are mushrooms and herbs that are believed to improve your body’s ability to cope with stress.

Drinking mushroom coffee is like having a cup of black tea or black coffee, except you get the added benefit of functional mushrooms like cordyceps, reishi, and chaga. So, if you want to experience the same mental clarity without all the jitters, this is a fantastic solution.

Here are some of the health benefits you may experience through the use of mushroom coffee:

1. Better Sleep

Mushrooms have melatonin which helps you get better sleep. If you have been struggling with insomnia, then this may be precisely what you’ve been looking for. The other advantage is that it won’t make you groggy in the morning as sleeping pills can sometimes do. This allows you to wake up feeling fresh and revitalized.

2. Stable Energy Levels

Those of you who are sensitive to stimulants finally have a coffee source that won’t cause you the common side effects. Since there’s no caffeine in mushroom coffee, you don’t have to worry about getting the jitters or experiencing an energy crash after drinking this beverage. In addition to this, since mushrooms are rich in B vitamins and antioxidants, they don’t cause hormonal imbalances like caffeine may. This is why you will feel energized and focused throughout the day without experiencing any side effects.

3. Support the Immune System

Medicinal mushrooms have been used for several years as a part of traditional Chinese medicine to strengthen the immune system. These mushrooms are packed with beta-glucans that fight infections and help the cells that regulate your immune system function more efficiently. They are also known to have powerful anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Antioxidants

Antioxidants prevent oxidative stress in the body that can lead to cell damage, inflammation, and other health conditions. The most common antioxidant found in mushroom coffee is polyphenols, but it also contains ergothioneine and glutathione (one of the most powerful antioxidants in the body).

5. Reduce Stress

The most popular mushroom coffees are made with chaga and lion’s mane mushrooms. Both contain a compound called beta-glucan, which is known to combat anxiety and stress.

The Variety of Mushrooms Used in Mushroom Coffee

All the mushroom varieties used in mushroom coffee are edible and have been part of the human diet for hundreds of years. Below are some of the most common types of mushrooms that you will find being used in mushroom coffee products.

Reishi Mushroom

This is a very popular wellness mushroom used in traditional Chinese medicine. It may help you adapt to stress and improve sleep quality. You can add reishi to your morning coffee or even your afternoon tea if you want to feel less stressed and maybe even catch a better night’s sleep!

Chaga Mushroom

If you’re looking for natural beauty products, chaga is one of the best beauty mushrooms. It may help with skin renewal, collagen production, and hydration. Chaga is prominent in Russian and Scandinavian tradition as a hot drink that people sip slowly while socializing on cold winter nights.

Cordyceps Mushroom

This is one of the most well-known performance mushrooms in the world of sports nutrition. Cordyceps is commonly used by athletes looking to improve their performance as it may support oxygen utilization, energy levels, and endurance.

Turkey Tail

The turkey tail mushroom is the most popularly used variety in mushroom coffee. Turkey tail mushrooms are loaded with antioxidants that can help fight illness and boost your immune system. They have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years, and today they are consumed by millions of people worldwide as an anti-cancer agent.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom

Lion’s mane mushroom is well known for its ability to boost brain power and memory function. You will find lion’s mane in many nootropics due to its cognition benefits. It may also be useful in treating depression and anxiety, as well as preventing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia later in life.