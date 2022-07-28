Is Fit Butters a Better Butter for Peanut Butter Lovers?

by Matt Weik

Go ahead and say that 10 times fast. I can’t. But what I can do is sit down with a spoon and jar of natural peanut butter and go to work until the spoon hits a bare bottom. Yeah, I’m that guy — a fat guy at heart (thank goodness my metabolism is still firing on all cylinders). I’m always on the lookout for cool new products that I think you should know about, and Fit Butter is one of them.

I got my hands on a few different flavors from Fit Butters and wanted to see what this brand has going on and how their products compare to some other peanut butters on the market.

As some of you may (or may not) know, I worked with Nuts’ N More for years creating their blog content and copy. So, you could say I know a thing or two about unique peanut butter (or nut butters in general) flavoring.

But do the Fit Butters products live up to the hype? Well, I got myself a gigantic spoon to find out for myself.

Why Do I Even Care About Fit Butters?

Let’s be real… there are very few things in this world that can top a good peanut butter. While I could polish off a jar of peanut butter without thinking twice about it, there’s something about flavored peanut butters and nut butters that was always intriguing to me.

Fit Butters was launched with the mindset of providing a delicious and nutritious nut butter to those who live a healthy lifestyle. Sure, Fit Butters could appeal to the masses as well, but they have a unique twist with their products that you generally don’t see in the peanut butter or nut butter market — collaborations.

If you follow my content, you know I get excited seeing collaborations between big brands. Everything from protein powders to energy drinks and everything in-between. Very few people have done it as well as Ghost Lifestyle has, though (kudos to them). So, I was curious how it would work out for Fit Butters.

While Fit Butters does produce your standard peanut butters and almond butters, it seems like their flavored nut butters are what really set the brand apart from others. Again, there are competitors in the space like Nuts’ N More who do flavored nut butters but Fit Butters sets themselves apart from the others by working with various supplement brands in the industry and putting their protein powders in their products.

Collaborations That the Industry Can Appreciate

Let me just talk a little bit about collaborations since they seem to get my attention more than anything. Why? Because lately, this industry has been boring AF. Most brands play it safe with flavors, and you get your standard vanilla, chocolate, and cookies n cream protein powders. You have your fruit punch and blue raspberry flavors in pre-workouts. Talk about a snooze alert. THEY’RE BORING! Get creative, people!

Fit Butter not only created flavored nut butters like Banana Maple French Toast, Brownie Batter, Birthday Cake, Monster Cookie, S’Mores, Fluffernutter, and more, but they include protein powders from different brands in the industry.

Looking at some of the brands and powders used in their products include VMI Sports Protolyte, Purus Labs KetoFeed, and Nutrex Plant Protein (just to name a few).

Parent-Tested and Kid-Approved

Something I’m always on the lookout for is products that I can share with my kids. And when I say share, I mean ration because I’ve already allowed them to eat certain things, and when I return, my three boys have eaten it all.

When I unpackaged the Fit Butter spreads, their eyes lit up like it was Christmas, and I almost had to stiff-arm them while making my way to the pantry to put them away. A little later, after they were done asking me six million times if they could try some, I gave in, and we all got spoons and sat down at the table. You would have thought we were taste-testing for the brand before launching a new product.

With a scoop from each jar, you could almost see the fireworks going off in their eyes as they tried each flavor. My kids are somewhat picky eaters, so finding something they all enjoy is a rarity.

Since we’ve sampled them, we’ve used them on many different things to see how many ways we can include the spreads throughout our daily meals and snacks. Needless to say, the four jars I got will not last very long.

It’s Like Frank’s Hot Sauce… I Put That Sh*t on Everything!

Personally, I’m the type of person who will grab a jar of peanut butter and a spoon and disappear for a few minutes, only to have my kids rat me out as I try to sneak the jar back into the pantry.

But we’ve used the Fit Butters spreads on many different things like toast, bagels, English muffins, bananas, apples, strawberries, oatmeal (as well as overnight oats), pretzels, in protein smoothies, on top of ice cream, and in Greek yogurt. I’m sure there are other ways to use Fit Butters that we haven’t even tried or considered yet (if you think of any, message me).

All in all, if you love peanut butter or nut butters in general, I highly recommend you give Fit Butters a try.