Infrared Sauna: The Ultimate Health and Wellness Therapy?

As more and more people have started to embrace holistic wellness and natural living practices, the demand for infrared saunas is steadily increasing. In simple terms, infrared saunas are an excellent way to relax, detoxify, and add more peace and balance to your life. And more and more people are investing in in-home units so that they can achieve all the benefits an infrared sauna has without ever needing to leave the privacy of their home.

In this article, we will explore the amazing benefits of infrared saunas and all the health advantages that come along with them.

What is an Infrared Sauna?

An infrared sauna is a type of sauna that uses infrared light to warm up your body. The infrared light penetrates deep into your tissues and muscles and warms them from the inside out.

While regular saunas heat up your skin with steam, infrared saunas warm up the core of your body with light. This results in very different effects on your body, including a much faster sweat rate, and longer-lasting relaxation.

The Benefits of an Infrared Sauna Session

An infrared sauna is one of the best tools to help achieve your health and wellness goals. Heating has been used for detoxifying and relaxation for years. Here are a few unique benefits of using an infrared sauna:

1. Reduces Stress

One of the biggest benefits of an infrared sauna is that it helps to reduce stress. Since sauna sessions are in a warm and peaceful place, it helps to relax your body, improve circulation, and triggers a positive feeling.

2. Relaxation

Infrared sauna sessions help relax the muscles and relieve joint pain and muscle soreness. The session increases the body temperature, improving blood circulation and speeding up the body’s natural healing process.

3. Detoxification

The most crucial reason why infrared sauna sessions and therapy are in demand is that it is one of the most effective ways to detoxify the body. Most people don’t sweat on a daily basis. However, sweating has various health benefits. During perspiration, waste is removed from the blood and filters out impurities.

4. Enhances Skin

Using an infrared sauna is one of the best ways to keep your skin healthy. It is because when you sweat, your skin is cleansed, and the dead cells are replaced. This makes your skin healthy, glowing, and youthful.

What to Expect During an Infrared Sauna Session?

A sauna session generally lasts for 5-30 minutes. During the session, you may notice things like an elevation in heart rate, increased sweat production, and a heightened sense of clarity. Because of the heat during the session, there is an increase in body temperature and blood vessel dilation. This improves blood circulation and speeds up the healing and recovery process. Also, it improves stress tolerance and provides other physiological benefits.

How is an Infrared Sauna Different from a Traditional Sauna?

Traditional saunas and infrared saunas typically vary in terms of temperature, heating methods, features, and more. But in general, all types of saunas serve the same purpose.

Traditional saunas heat the air around you, whereas infrared saunas emit a wavelength of light to warm up your body and do not heat the room. Next, traditional saunas can heat up to more than 185 degrees Fahrenheit, whereas infrared saunas keep the temperature between 120 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. Apart from that, traditional saunas have much more humidity as compared to infrared saunas.

Are There Any Side Effects?

Sauna sessions are generally safe, but there can be some mild and temporary side effects. These include:

Discomfort due to heat

Irritated breathing

Temporary pain

Low blood pressure

Are There Any Risk Factors? If So, How Do You Reduce Them?

A few people are at the risk of experiencing adverse effects because of the heat therapy. In case you have any of these risk factors, consider consulting a doctor before the sauna session:

Heat sensitivity

Heart conditions

Chronic pain conditions

How to Reduce Risk Factors?

Here are a few things you can do to reduce the risk factors:

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration during the session

Avoid drinking alcohol before the session as it can lead to adverse effects

Do not go for a sauna session if you are sick

Pay attention to how you are feeling during the session

Start with a shorter session initially to avoid any negative consequences

Improve Your Health and Recovery

Infrared saunas are a great way to relax, detoxify, and improve your immune system. And luckily, there are various types of saunas available, each with its own unique benefits.

If you’ve never tried an infrared sauna before, don’t wait! Now that you know how they work and what benefits they offer, go get started.