Industry Actor Big Rob Beefing with the Entire Industry… WHY?

by Matt Weik

It seems like in every industry, you have people who just troll the entire industry and bring nothing but drama. Generally, these are people who have no skills and therefore need to bring themselves attention by feuding with anyone they set their sights on. In this instance, it seems like industry actor Big Rob (Rob Jordan) has been targeting many people and making some pretty severe threats.

First off, I want to say that this article is my opinion on the matter and situation. I actually never heard of this guy until many people in the industry started calling him out for some of the things he’s saying and doing.

So, where do we go from here? Let’s discuss.

Threatening the Life of Others? That’s Taking Things Too Far

Recently, there have been some videos and posts being made about an individual known as Big Rob. To this day, other than making videos, I have no idea who this guy is or what he actually does (if anything constructive) in the industry.

Apparently, he was a part of Rx Muscle for a little until he started beefing with Dave Palumbo, John Romano, Lee Priest, Jon Bravo, and others.

Here’s my take on the entire situation… It’s dumb.

It’s been said that for years Big Rob and Jon Bravo have been going back and forth. Big Rob has made threats to him, publicly posted Bravo’s home address (which he no longer lives at), and has been verbally abusing him over a video he made that included Big Rob’s wife. Was that cool? No. I would have left that one alone. There are some things you don’t joke about on the internet, such as talking about someone’s wife and/or kids.

That being said, Big Rob has gone off the deep end, and many videos and audio files have been released, exposing this guy as a loose cannon. People have come to Big Rob’s defense, like Gregg Valentino, who says Big Rob is a good person. I cannot confirm or deny, I can only go by the evidence that has been presented to all of us. But I am friends with Gregg, and if he says Big Rob is a good person, I’d tend to believe him. Do I think Big Rob is a bad person? Who am I to say that? I don’t know the guy. But, in my opinion, he needs to chill out.

Gregg mentioned that the crew on Rx Muscle are all friends with Big Rob and like the guy. We have to take it at face value, and I understand buddies will mess with their friends, but again, talking about and making a video including someone’s wife seems to be taking things over the edge.

I’m not saying what Big Rob has been doing is appropriate, I think there are better ways to go about this and handle the situation, but at this point, he can’t take back what he’s said and done since being on Rx Muscle.

Then comes an incident (which apparently was recorded several years ago and was never brought up or mentioned until now) posted by Marc Lobliner on YouTube where he threatened Marc and his family.

I’ll give people the benefit of the doubt until evidence is presented, and all the evidence shown thus far is exposing Big Rob as unstable. Is it all a publicity stunt and part of his “act” for YouTube and social media? Is he doing it to be relevant in the industry? Who knows? Is everyone in on it to draw attention to one another? Your guess is as good as mine.

So, where do we go from here?

It’s Petty, Aggressive, and Legal Action Could (and Maybe Should) Be Taken

Threatening someone’s life is enough to toss some handcuffs on an individual. I think we all need to remember that what goes up on the internet is there forever, whether you delete it or not. Someone will screen record an incident, screenshot posts or images, and it can all be used against you in a court of law. All the things that Big Rob has said can come back to haunt him if any party decides to press charges and file a police report.

In Marc’s video, he mentioned he’s going to get a restraining order against Big Rob. While that never happened (I confirmed with Marc), I don’t think it’s out of the question and fair that Marc could have actually done that to protect himself and his family.

Putting myself in their shoes, I wouldn’t put up with that and would do everything necessary to protect my family. That said, I wouldn’t act like a fool in the first place or make a post or video making fun of someone that would cause such a reaction in the first place.

I think Big Rob needs to tread lightly with all of this. If the Rx Muscle crew is truly his “boys,” have a conversation and hash it all out. If there’s no way for them to ever be friends again, then move on and cut your losses. At this point, the only thing this entire situation is doing is making everyone look like a fool.

This isn’t what the industry needs. We have enough drama from people lashing out and have it being called roid rage and everything else. We don’t need people who are supposed to be respected in the industry, like Rx Muscle, having eyeballs on them for “making fun of someone” on their content. Stick to quality, educational content that adds value like they’re known for.

Do I think this entire situation stems from words said in the heat of the moment that boiled over? I believe so. Can the situation be defused, and everything settles down? Sure. But one thing is for certain, no one should act out like Big Rob has. I don’t care who you are. Making threats to people and their family will never be tolerated by anyone, and he should check himself before legal action is taken by someone. Squash the beef, bury the hatchet, and let’s just have everyone go back to creating their own content. End rant.