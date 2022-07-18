Hemp Gummies vs. CBD Gummies: What’s the Difference?

by Matt Weik

If you’ve been searching for a tasty way to get your daily dose of CBD, you’ve probably come across hemp gummies when browsing online and at retail locations. But are hemp gummies the same as CBD gummies?

Hemp gummies and CBD gummies are two phrases used synonymously, but they are definitely not the same thing. Hemp gummies are made from hemp oil rather than cannabidiol. They sometimes contain cannabidiol, but not as much as CBD gummies do.

But what is the primary difference between hemp and CBD? We first need to define both hemp and CBD to answer that question.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. The information found within this article is not medical advice and should not supersede a doctor’s diagnosis and treatment plan should you have a health condition. The use of hemp gummies or CBD gummies should never be a replacement for any medication that your doctor puts you on.

What is Hemp Used For?

Hemp has been used in foods and beverages for thousands of years. It’s also used to make body care products, clothing, other accessories, and even building materials. Today’s hemp is grown not just for its strong fibers but also for its healthy oil.

Hemp oil has been gaining popularity in recent years, thanks to the growing awareness of its many health benefits. One of the common ways to get your daily dose of this healthy oil is by taking hemp gummies.

Hemp is renowned for its healing properties and is often used to alleviate depression, chronic pain, and inflammatory symptoms. Many people also use it to treat epilepsy and other neurological conditions.

What Is CBD Used For?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a type of cannabinoid, a chemical found naturally in cannabis plants. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a different kind of cannabinoid, CBD doesn’t cause any feelings of intoxication or the “high” you may associate with cannabis use.

People generally think marijuana makes them happy because of the THC content. But marijuana contains another important medicinally active compound called cannabidiol (CBD), which doesn’t include the psychoactive properties of THC.

CBD may help reduce pain and inflammation, control epileptic seizures, and even treat mental illness and addictions.

Hemp Gummies vs. CBD Gummies

CBD and hemp are two terms that are often used interchangeably, but they are not the same thing. Both hemp gummies and CBD gummies contain cannabidiol (CBD), a naturally-occurring compound found in cannabis and hemp plants.

The main difference is the amount of CBD contained in each. Hemp contains less than 0.3 percent of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). In contrast, CBD gummies contain an average of around 10 to 20 mg of CBD per piece.

Another essential distinction between hemp and CBD is where they come from. Hemp is derived from Cannabis Sativa, while cannabinoids, such as CBD, are derived from marijuana strains of Cannabis Sativa that have been specially bred to produce only trichomes rich in cannabinoids.

Hemp gummies are made from the hemp plant’s seeds and various Cannabis Sativa (marijuana) grown for industrial use. CBD gummies are made from the stalks and stems of the hemp plant.

Hemp contains very little tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana. Still, CBD is abundant in both hemp and marijuana plants. This makes it a safer alternative to THC for those who want to experience the therapeutic effects of cannabis without getting high.

Hemp gummies contain only trace amounts of cannabidiol (CBD), while CBD gummies contain a significant concentration of CBD.

Hemp gummies have been shown to reduce anxiety and depression. At the same time, CBD may cause feelings of euphoria or, in some instances, paranoia, depending on individual body chemistry.

Hemp gummies are legal in all 50 states, while CBD gummies are not.

The Benefits of Using Hemp Gummies and CBD Gummies

Hemp gummies and CBD gummies are both used for medicinal purposes. You can use both hemp gummies and CBD gummies to ease anxiety, depression, inflammation, improve sleep and act as a relaxant. These can also be used to treat epilepsy and seizures (you should speak with your doctor before using them for such conditions).

Many people use hemp gummies or CBD gummies to manage their chronic or even occasional pain. This is because they contain CBD, which can help with pain management. Since CBD is found naturally in the cannabis plant, it has been used for years to help with different types of pain and other health conditions. For example, some people use CBD oil for pain management when experiencing back pain or arthritis.

Hemp gummies and CBD gummies can help you improve your overall health and wellness. Hemp oil and CBD are both known as powerful antioxidants, which can help fight free radicals in your body and prevent premature aging. They also contain other valuable nutrients like Vitamin E, B complex vitamins, calcium, and magnesium, which can help boost your energy levels and strengthen your immune system.