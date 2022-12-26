Collagen Gummies Are Becoming the New Supplement Trend?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Did you know 70% of our skin, nails, and hair are made from a protein called collagen? The connective tissues in our body are also made up of collagen. While there are many proteins in our body, collagen is the most abundant one. And when it comes to helping improve that content, collagen gummies are one of the most trending ways these days.

Collagen plays a role in various biological functions, such as providing structural support for muscle, skin, and connective tissues. It binds our body’s cells together while providing skin strength and elasticity.

The human body produces collagen naturally, but over time, the production of the protein decreases. This happens due to many factors, such as hormonal changes, oxidative stress, excessive exposure to the sun, and the natural aging process. This is where collagen supplements, such as collagen gummies come in.

While many collagen supplements like powders have boomed over the last few years, collagen gummies are one of the most highly sought-after. Collagen gummies are pre-dosed and convenient, and they taste great too.

In this article, we will dive a little deeper into the topic of collagen gummies and their many benefits.

What are Collagen Gummies?

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, accounting for approximately one-third of all proteins. It is found in connective tissue and skin, but it can also be found in bones and joints.

Collagen gummies are a type of “candy” that contains collagen, an amino acid that is important for maintaining healthy bones, teeth, skin, hair, and nails.

The Benefits of Collagen Gummies

Gummies are a fun way to get your daily dose of collagen. Here are some of the benefits of collagen gummies:

1. Supports hair growth

According to studies, hair loss is directly linked to natural collagen supplies. This is the reason why many women and men experience hair thinning as they grow old.

The amino acids in these collagen gummies can help strengthen your hair follicles and prevent breakage. The gelatin also supports healthy hair growth by promoting cell turnover at the root of the hair shaft. Increasing circulation to this area can help stimulate new hair growth from the scalp.

2. Improves skin health

Collagen is a vital component of your skin. It plays a significant role in making your skin strong, elastic, and hydrated. As we grow old, our body produces less collagen, which leads to dry skin and the formation of wrinkles.

There are many studies that show supplements like collagen gummies may help slow down the aging of your skin by decreasing dryness and wrinkles.

According to a review of 11 studies that focused on women, it was found that consuming 3 to 10 grams of collagen per day for around 69 days led to improvements in skin hydration and elasticity.

In another review from January 2019, researchers analyzed 11 placebo-controlled, randomized studies of more than 800 patients who consumed up to 10 grams of collagen per day to improve their skin health. The collagen supplements were shown to improve skin elasticity and had a better hold on maintaining moisture.

3. Reduces joint discomfort and provides recovery

As we age, our joints start to become weak and break down. To be precise, the spongy cartilage of the joints starts to wear and tear.

Some studies suggest that collagen gummies can help prevent or restore the deterioration of the cartilage in the joints.

According to one review of research into collagen supplementation, it was found that using hydrolyzed collagen supplements helps improve joint health and potentially restore bone density in people with osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. The review also showed evidence of collagen gummies decreasing joint pain.

4. Supports a healthy gut and immune response

Collagen is necessary for proper digestion in order to absorb nutrients from food and prevent digestive issues such as bloating or constipation. It also helps support the immune system so you can fight off infections more easily.

Research published in May 2017 found that among patients with irritable bowel disease (IBD), there was an imbalance between the formation and breakdown of collagen fibers, and this was linked to inflammation.

Previous research has also shown that IBD patients have low serum levels of type 4 collagen. Collagen is a part of connective tissue in our body, which makes up our colon and GI tract, so by increasing the levels, your body may heal better.

5. Improves nail growth

Collagen gummies are good for your nails because they can strengthen them. As we age, our nails become brittle and weak. The problem with this is that it makes it easy for them to break or chip off. This is due to the fact that our nails are made up of protein, so they need a lot of nutrients in order to stay strong. This is where collagen comes into play, as it provides the protein required for healthy nails.