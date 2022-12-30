Andrew Tate RELEASED From JAIL? The FULL Story

Emory Andrew Tate III (born December 1, 1986) is an American-British social media personality, businessman and a former professional kickboxer. Following his kickboxing career, he began offering paid courses and memberships through his website and later rose to fame as an Internet celebrity. His misogynistic commentary has resulted in his suspension from several social media platforms. On December 29, 2022, Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested in Romania along with two other suspects. They are charged with human trafficking and forming an organized crime group.



