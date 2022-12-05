What’s Next for Aaron Singerman After Being Released from Prison?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I usually don’t get my hands dirty talking about the negative side of the industry (I didn’t even write about Aaron Singerman’s arrest and sentencing), but I’ve had a few people reach out to me and ask my opinion on the Aaron Singerman situation where he was release SUPER early from his multi-year prison sentence.

Now, I’m not going to pretend I have any information on this story that no one else has — I can only assume, as many of us can, based on what was brought to light via the media and news outlets.

So, what do I think about the situation with Aaron Singerman and the future? Let’s dive in.

Disclaimer: This article is my own opinion on the subject, and I do not have any inside information.

What Did Aaron Singerman Do to Get Released Early?

The fact that it has been days since his release, and we haven’t heard from Aaron, should say something. Aaron Singerman was all over social media prior to his arrest(s) and sentence, and being that he’s been out several days without a post tells me he might be laying low. Why? I have some opinions.

Oddly enough, Aaron Singerman was supposed to be staring out the window of his prison cell for several years. Yet, in under 12 months, he was released. I’m just going to say it as I see it, and I can only assume that he didn’t get released because of his good behavior, looks, or who he is. Rather, I think it’s what he knows.

You don’t get released federally for any of the things I just mentioned. At least, I have yet to hear a case where such a situation was the case. Therefore, in my opinion, I believe Aaron Singerman did some sort of song and dance and ratted out some big names. Who could he have ratted out? I have my assumptions, but I’m not going to put their names in this article because I’m not that type of person (and how damning would that be if I were wrong?).

However, the information that Aaron had on these people could very well cause some indictments, and this may not be the last time we see Aaron Singerman in a courtroom. Instead, he may be called into many federal cases in the near future if my opinion of what took place is accurate.

Being that Aaron Singerman now looks to be some sort of “informant,” when he was released, he may have been put into some sort of protection service where he may not be living in his previous home in fear of retaliation from those who may have been named in the several sealed documents that seem to be the reason for Aaron’s early release.

I looked it up online from some legal websites, and a confidential informant (which Aaron Singerman would be with the sealed documents if he ratted people out) would provide the informant with either lesser charges or possibly acquiring a totally clean record and being set free. In Aaron’s case, it looks like it may be the latter.

The downside of being an informant (if accurate) and being let out early is that the Feds would own Aaron. When they say jump, he’s going to have to say, “How high?”

Should Aaron Singerman Come Back to the Industry?

I’m sure Aaron Singerman did everything he could to get out and be with his kids. Unfortunately, at what price? Not only, in my opinion, is Aaron’s life on the line by those he potentially ratted out, but who’s going to want to work with him in the future?

For starters, Aaron has a record. He then had to allegedly give up some pretty deep information to be released in under 12 months of his sentence. If he’s giving up names, what would stop him from naming manufacturers, retailers, and others who he may have dirt on? Anything to set him free, right? Essentially, he may be helping put other people in our industry in prison just to save his own butt and be free. Personally, that all doesn’t sit well with me.

So, should he come back to the industry? I don’t think so. I think he should disappear and lay low. Especially with these sealed documents, it wouldn’t be all that farfetched to believe he has a target on his back. I don’t want to see anything happen to anyone, and we see all too often in the news of retaliation against people who ratted others out. He has kids, and I certainly hope no one goes after him.

Heck, I’d go so far as to say I wouldn’t recommend Aaron even living in Florida. He may want to go somewhere that he won’t be noticed, get some land away from the city, and just start fresh. And when I say fresh, I mean in a new industry.

I don’t think Aaron Singerman should return to the supplement industry at this stage. However, we all know that REDCON1 was his baby, and he blew up that business since he’s a marketing genius. If I were a betting man, I’d say he’s going to be back at REDCON1 any day now and start rebuilding from where he left off earlier this year.

Let’s Close This Out

Here’s the deal… Personally, I really don’t give a rat’s ass what Aaron Singerman does. Nothing he does in this world involves or affects me. I’m not his friend, and I’m not going to pretend like I know the guy on a personal level. He did what he did, and I’m a huge proponent of if you do the crime, you do the time. That didn’t happen with Aaron for reasons only he knows at this point.

Maybe we’ll find out what’s in those documents, maybe not. Perhaps we’ll see Aaron back on social media and provide details of his release, but maybe not. Either way, this is the last time I’ll be writing anything covering Aaron Singerman. I simply don’t care enough to spend any more time on the subject. I’d rather write about topics that bring people value and help change their lives.