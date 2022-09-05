8 TikTok Recipes for Better Nutrition

by Matt Weik

TikTok has become both a top resource for health tips and wellness trends as well as the birthplace of numerous delicious recipes — from less-healthy options like flaming hot Cheeto fried pickles to resurgent nutritious traditional dishes like kimchi.

Let us take a look at a few of the top TikTok recipes that experts vouch for online:

1. Avocado Bread

The spread of avocado toast from the 2010s into the present day has evolved to include different recipes, such as avocado bread. Avocado bread has been mentioned in social media posts several times, each time receiving a similar number of views. In the posts, people have asked for the recipe, and an original recipe dating to 1973 has been proposed. It is as follows:

Mash a couple of avocados in a bowl

Add a cup of sugar

Add Three whole eggs and stir

Use another mixing bowl to mix 1 tsp baking soda and two cups of flour

Combine ingredients from both the bowl

Use the oven to bake it at 350°F for 45 minutes

2. Carrot Salad

What do you get when you mix peeled carrots, lemon juice, olive oil, rice vinegar, and seasoning? Carrot salad. In February 2022, TikTok users raved about this refreshing take on a popular vegetable. This TikTok food uses all pure ingredients.

Carrots are the main ingredient, containing vitamins C and B6 as well as dietary fiber. You can make this recipe more holistic by adding a source of protein to it.

3. Kimchi Cucumbers

With almost 25 million views of the recipe, people have gone crazy with the spin-off of this Korean recipe. However, since the classic kimchi dish does not use fermented vegetables, one might have reservations about the probiotic benefits of the recipe.

Nonetheless, after careful scrutiny, they believe that it has optimal amounts of antioxidants and fiber and is an excellent recipe for people who are allergic to their daily dose of veggies without scaring them away.

4. FRIENDS Salad

What better way to get your kids to have healthy food than when a pop-culture icon herself curates TikTok recipes. Jennifer Anniston came up with the recipe and took the internet world by storm. Remember how we finally gave in and agreed to eat spinach during our childhood because Popeye used it to get stronger?

This is one of those moments for you and your family. Anniston reportedly ate this salad on the set of FRIENDS for 10 years straight, and she has called it the perfect salad. The recipe is comprised of cucumber, red onion, bulgur, parsley, mint, pistachios, chickpeas, feta, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt and pepper.

5. Custard Toast

One TikTok star calls this recipe an ‘easy cheesecake copycat’ because of the uncanny resemblance in the technique of its creation. Custard toast as a TikTok food is still getting clout today, with over 40 million views from TikTok alone.

The following are the ingredients of the recipe:

Whisk an egg and add 2-3tsp of Greek yogurt along with a dash of maple syrup

Create a dent on the surface of the bread and pour in the yogurt

Add toppings like chocolate for enhanced flavor

Bake in the air fryer or the oven until the color changes to a hint of golden

6. Green Goddess Salad

Initially, this salad surfaced in September 2021, and to date, it has garnered over 31 million views, and the hashtags are still trending as different people keep stumbling onto it.

The creator of the salad is an account called @bakedbymelissa, who makes cabbage and cucumbers as the base of the salad.

For the dressing, she creates a combination of shallots, garlic, chives, lemon juice, cashews, and nutritional yeast, among other things. Experts believe that this is a very good salad because of its fiber-rich nature and the heart-healthy nature of olive and nuts.

7. Blueberry Baked Oats

Anything with blueberry in it is bound to be a tastier replacement for the usually bland-tasting nutritious oats that people frown upon. The oats are baked with blended blueberries so that there is a texture of a cake that is created and is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth. So, with this, you can enjoy the fibrous goodness of oats in this TikTok food with a dash of sweetness and the fruity richness of a blueberry.

8. The “Healthy & Delicious Pizza Recipe”

Pizza is another food that’s often considered unhealthy because of all the cheese and processed meats on top of it. But if you make your own pizza crust from scratch and use healthier toppings like tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms (instead of pepperoni or sausage), then it can actually be pretty good for you! And who doesn’t love a good pizza?