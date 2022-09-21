6 Satiating Foods to Keep You Fuller for Longer

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When trying to lose weight, it’s easy to feel hungry quite often when you put yourself in a caloric deficit. Far too many people fight the urge to snack between meals and, in the end, wind up binging on food — completely destroying their progress. What if there was a way to prevent this from happening. Well, there is, and it’s through satiating foods that can help keep you full.

We have all experienced an unexplainable ravenous hunger late in the morning or in the middle of the afternoon, which may lead to overconsuming on high-calorie, high-sugar, and high-fat foods — and, of course, weight gain. Instead of reaching for an appetite-suppressing supplement, let’s go to the root of the problem and fix it.

It may seem counterintuitive, but eating satiating foods can actually curb your hunger. To keep your diet in check, you can try some satiating foods that will keep you fuller for longer and help you in your weight loss journey.

Here is a rundown of some of the things to keep an eye out for when adding satiating foods to your diet.

Dietary fiber is abundant

Sugar is not refined in any way

Protein-dense

It is an excellent source of heart-healthy fat

What Are Some of The Food Items That Will Keep You Fuller for Longer?

There are many reasons to cut down on your calorie intake, including the fact that it can help you lose weight. But there are some satiating foods that can keep you full for longer, which means you stay happier and less likely to snack on junk food between meals or late at night.

The first step is to make sure you have nutritious food in your house. It may be difficult to do but throw away or donate all the food you know you shouldn’t eat. This will help prevent impulse snacking and make room in your home for healthy food options and satiating foods.

Here are 6 delicious foods that will help keep you fuller for longer:

1. Eggs

Eggs are one of the healthiest foods you can have in your nutrition plan. This is a meal that is high in protein but low in fiber. We want to make sure we take in enough protein to help us feel full since protein promotes satiety. One egg has roughly 6 grams of protein, making it an excellent protein-rich snack to keep you satisfied in between meals. For the ultimate whole snack, combine a hard-boiled egg, a handful of almonds, and berries.

In addition, the healthy fats found in eggs further help make them one of the satiating foods you should definitely add into your weekly nutrition plan.

2. Greek Yogurt

If you can have dairy, full-fat unsweetened Greek yogurt is a fast and substantial snack that can be mixed up with a handful of berries and a sprinkle of nuts and seeds for additional crunch, protein, and healthy fat. Greek yogurt has around 20 grams of protein per cup (depending on the brand). That is a lot of protein to keep you full for a long time. Consider drizzling some raw honey on top to make it even more delicious!

Greek yogurt is high in calcium and low in sugar. A typical six-ounce serving offers 15–20 grams of protein, which is twice as much as ordinary yogurt and approximately the same as a piece of lean meat. One of the most important aspects of feeling content is the amount of protein in your diet. Protein-rich meals also include different quantities of fat, which keeps you satisfied for longer. If you’re looking for healthy and satiating foods, it’s hard to beat Greek yogurt.

3. Oatmeal

Breakfast meals are not all made equal. There is a big difference between starting your day with a sweet bowl of cereal and filling up on meals like oats that keep you satisfied. Oats are high in fiber, with one cup of cooked oats containing roughly 4 grams. Add some flaxseeds and blueberries, and you have got yourself a fantastic fiber-rich breakfast that is loaded with antioxidants. Not only will this keep your blood sugar levels consistent throughout the morning, but it may also make you less likely to grab that sugary mid-morning snack.

4. Avocados

Avocados are a nutrient-dense fruit (yes, it’s considered a fruit due to having a seed). Plus, they are tasty and may be used in a variety of dishes. From adding avocado to a smoothie for additional smoothness to savoring some avocado toast or homemade guac, you really cannot go wrong with adding it to your list of satiating foods to keep on hand at your home.

Avocados are one of those foods that keep you full while also providing several health benefits such as its high fiber content, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and minerals such as magnesium. So go ahead and satisfy your avocado need — this delicious fruit has a lot to offer.

5. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great source of fiber and vitamin C. They are also packed with healthy carbs, which can help stave off hunger. Studies show that adding sweet potatoes to your diet can reduce your cravings for unhealthy snacks and are one of the satiating foods you should consider adding and keeping in your nutrition plan.

6. Salmon

Salmon is an abundant source of protein, which makes it one of the best satiating foods out there as it keeps us full since it takes longer to digest than something like a carbohydrate source. It is also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids that may reduce levels of the hormone ghrelin in our body. Ghrelin is known as the hunger hormone as it stimulates appetite, so lower levels of this hormone will result in reduced appetite and fewer calories consumed overall.