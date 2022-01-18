6 Reasons You Should Consider Using Bone Broth

by Matt Weik Bone broth is recently gaining a lot of popularity among health-conscious individuals. This liquid gold has enormous health benefi

Bone broth is recently gaining a lot of popularity among health-conscious individuals. This liquid gold has enormous health benefits, making it a perfect dietary supplement for many people looking to take their health and nutrition to new heights.



Let’s take a closer look at what exactly bone broth is, see what makes it so remarkable, and the reasons why you should consider using it.

What is Bone Broth?

Bone broth is a liquid that is prepared by simmering the bones and connective tissues of animals (primarily cattle, chicken, or fish) for over 24 hours. It is packed with nutrition and is mainly used in gravies, sauces, and soups.

Most recently, it’s now gaining popularity in the healthy beverage segment. Additionally, many various forms of powders are also being sold at retail locations as well as online.

What’s the Difference Between Regular Stock and Bone Broth?

But wait! Isn’t regular stock the same as bone broth? Nope! Though these two terms are mostly used interchangeably, there are a lot of differences. The two main differences are the simmering time and the part of the animal that is used to prepare.

Stock uses roasted bones with things like vegetables, while broth is made with meaty bones and vegetables. What sets bone broth apart from both versions is that bone broth is made with only bones — no vegetables or meat is added to it.

The Benefits of Bone Broth

Have you been hearing how great bone broth is for you, but no one could really explain what it can help improve? Well, let’s answer that question and take a deeper dive into the benefits of bone broth.

1. Bone Broth is Highly Nutritious

Bone broth is packed with nutrients, and the content depends on the ingredients you use to prepare it. For instance, animal bones are rich in magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, and other various minerals. Fish bones are rich in iodine and help boost the metabolism.

Connective tissues contain glucosamine and chondroitin that support joint health. Bone marrow is rich in various nutrients like vitamin A and K, iron, fatty acids, zinc, magnesium, and selenium. So, the nutrient content in bone broth entirely depends upon the bones and tissues used to prepare it.

2. It Aids in Digestion

Bone broth is super easy to digest and aids the digestive process. The gelatin found in bone broth helps to bind water that allows food to move properly throughout the digestive tract.

Bone broth contains glutamine (an amino acid) that helps in the process of digestion as well as muscle recovery. As per a study, glutamine helps to heal the intestinal barrier. So, bone broth acts as a magical drink for people with leaky guts and bowel diseases.

In another study, nutritionists say that people who have inflammatory bowel diseases tend to have lower levels of amino acids. Bone broth helps to supplement their nutrition by providing additional amino acids.

3. It Helps Improve Joint Health

Bones, tendons, and ligaments contain collagen, a protein source. During cooking, collagen is broken down into another protein called gelatin. Gelatin also contains an important amino acid called glycine.

A 2017 review by Sports Medicine shows that gelatin supplementation helps to increase the amount of collagen present in the tissues, which in turn protects the joints from unnecessary stress.

4. It Supports Weight Loss

Though bone broth is low in calories, it can satisfy hunger and promote weight loss. A 2017 study in The Journal of Renal Nutrition says that a cup of chicken bone broth contains more protein than a cup of basic chicken broth.

Gelatin is also shown to promote the feeling of fullness and satiety. So, consuming bone broth can not only add more protein to your diet but also help keep you full for longer so that you are less likely to overconsume on calories throughout the day.

5. It Helps Improve Sleep

Glycine, an amino acid, is found in bone broth, which helps to relax and promote better sleep. As per a study, consuming 3 grams of glycine before going to bed proves to be good for people struggling with sleep, as it can improve sleep quality. Also, consuming glycine during the day helps to reduce sleepiness, improve memory, and boost brain function.

6. It Supports Healthy Skin

Bone broth is known to promote healthy skin and reduce the signs of aging. After all, who doesn’t want to find a little bit of that Fountain of Youth everyone’s searching for?

A study shows that collagen helps to improve skin elasticity and decrease the sign of aging and wrinkles. So, adding bone broth can help you in getting healthy as well as promoting youthful skin.