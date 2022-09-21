6 Corporate Wellness Programs That Emerged in 2022

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN



Corporate wellness programs are included to make sure that the employee’s health is not at risk. While there are medical leaves, health insurance, finance healthcare services, and more, that is simply not enough. A corporate wellness program is implemented so that employees can have a healthy workplace. This can be done by including various health activities in the work schedule on a daily basis.

A report from the Global Wellness Institute predicts that the global wellness market will experience a growth of 9.9% annually and hit $7 trillion by 2025. As we look ahead at some of the most emerging trends in corporate wellness programs, we must work to embrace adaptability and balance. Regardless of your industry, being more aware of these trends can provide valuable insight into the needs, wants, and interests of your employees and consumers in 2022.

6 Corporate Wellness Programs That Are Trending for Healthier and Happier Employees

In the last few years, corporate wellness programs have become increasingly popular. From free gym memberships to lunchtime yoga classes, employers are trying to make their employees healthier, which also helps them improve productivity by being sick less often and being able to get more accomplished throughout their day.

But what are some of the most popular health and wellness programs? We’ve rounded up six of the best options for you and your business to consider implementing into your business.

1. Wellness Apps

The rise of wellness apps is nothing new, but this year saw them become even more prevalent — and more accurate. With more people than ever using their smartphones to track their steps, calories, heart rate, and other metrics, there’s a growing wealth of data available on how people move throughout their day. Employers can jump on this for their corporate wellness programs. App developers can use this information to create new tools that help users improve their overall health and fitness.

2. Mindfulness Training

One of the biggest trends in workplace wellness and corporate wellness programs is the growing adoption of mindfulness training. Mindfulness helps employees focus their attention and intention, which improves performance on tasks that require focus and concentration. Mindfulness also reduces stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout.

Mindfulness training programs teach mental techniques such as meditation and yoga, as well as cognitive strategies such as positive thinking and goal setting. These techniques can help employees improve their work performance by increasing their attention spans and reducing stress levels. They can also help them manage their emotions better so they don’t get overwhelmed by stress at work or in their personal lives.

3. Stress Management

Stress management programs in corporate wellness programs have been in place for quite some time (and rightfully so due to high-stress work environments and the decline of mental health over the years). Although, with the pandemic and how it skyrocketed employees’ stress levels due to everything’s uncertainty, 2022, as well as next year, will see more employers incorporate various stress management programs in the corporate wellness programs.

Stress management practices help put employees at ease. Having this program in place makes sure that they have a way to let the stress out and learn how to handle and develop healthy coping mechanisms against stress.

4. Telemedicine

Telemedicine is becoming one of the most popular trends among employers because it allows them to provide a better employee experience while cutting costs. Telemedicine is also convenient because it allows employees to be treated by doctors from anywhere in the world without having to leave their desks or offices. This means that companies can provide more comprehensive services for their employees without requiring them to undergo unnecessary tests or appointments at medical facilities near their workplace.

5. Nutrition Education

Employees are occupied with their professional and personal lives. There is little, if any, time to do research and learn about nutrition. Hence, as employees plan to be healthier versions of themselves, they tend to eat healthier and make better nutritional choices.

Therefore, nutrition education is a vital element to add to your corporate wellness programs. For example, you can bring in nutritionists to teach Zoom classes, or you can add a nutrition app to your program. You can also organize health camps with nutritionists, dieticians, etc.

Basically, employees’ vision for 2022 and the upcoming years should be to be healthier and happier versions of themselves. Employers that help them in their goals will garner loyal employees who would want to stay where they are.

6. Functional Fitness

The popularity of functional fitness is rising because it helps people improve their overall health and performance. The trend has been around for a while, but it’s gaining steam as more companies realize that this type of workout can benefit them — not just their employees.

Companies are realizing that functional fitness training, when added to corporate wellness programs, can help improve productivity and reduce injuries. By incorporating exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, and pull-ups into their daily routines, employees can strengthen the muscles they use every day while also improving balance and stability. This combination helps employees feel more comfortable performing everyday tasks like lifting boxes or carrying heavy loads.