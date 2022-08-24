10 Excellent Ways That You Can Exercise with Your Dog

by Matt Weik

We all know that dog is man’s best friend, but did you know you can exercise with your dog as well? Whether you have a dog or not, you most likely want to lose weight, look great, and be fit and healthy. Well, guess what? Having a dog can help you with your exercise routine because dogs are amazing creatures who love to be active (even when you don’t necessarily want them to be).

A study from Michigan State University shows dog owners are 34% more likely to get the recommended 150 minutes of exercise a week.

10 Amazing Ways to Exercise with Your Dog!

Getting some exercise with your dog is a great way to bond with him and keep yourself fit at the same time!

Here are 10 ways you can do exercise with your dog:

1. Go for a walk or run together

Walking is one of the easiest ways to exercise with your dog, but running is fun, too. You can do it in the park or along the beach. It’s best to run with your dog after a meal and to wait until they’re over a year old before starting. Smaller dogs may not be able to run as far or as fast as larger dogs, so choose a route that suits both you and your dog.

2. Go swimming together

Swimming is a great way to help your dog cool off in the summer months and get some exercise with your dog at the same time. If you have access to a pool, beach, or river, make sure you watch your pet carefully once they’re in the water, as they may not be the best swimmer, or they may fatigue and need assistance.

3. Go for a bike ride together

If you like cycling but don’t want to leave your pooch behind, then why not bring them along with you? You can either use a leash that attaches to the back of your bicycle so that they can run alongside you, or you can buy a doggy bicycle trailer where they can sit and enjoy the ride next to you.

4. Go for a hike with your dog

If you’re an outdoorsy type, this is the perfect way for you to exercise with your dog. Take them on a hike and hit the trails. They’ll love the fresh air and the opportunity to explore nature. Your dog will also help motivate you because they’ll be excited to get moving! But make sure that they’re up-to-date on their vaccines and shots before taking them on a hike or a trip to the park due to ticks and other insects that may bite or sting them.

5. Try yoga

You can try getting into a downward dog pose, as well as other yoga poses with your dog. Yoga helps improve strength, flexibility, and balance, which benefits you! It’s also a great low-impact workout that will help ease joint pain and muscle tension for both of you as well.

6. Play fetch

It’s a classic for a reason! Not only does it let your dog get mental and physical stimulation, but you can also get some extra cardio in if you run around with them. But don’t be afraid to mix things up if they start getting bored — use different toys and roll the ball or toy instead of throwing it.

7. Stand on your hind legs and stretch

It’s a great way to stretch out your back and hamstrings. Standing on two legs to reach something is a natural move that dogs do all the time, so they will be happy to see you joining in. Make sure you are steady or have something to hold onto so you don’t fall over.

8. Push-ups with doggy downward pose

Get into a push-up position and place your dog’s paws onto your back by lifting their front legs off the ground. Do a push-up, then put their paws back down on the floor and repeat. It’s a fun activity that allows you to exercise with your dog and add a little extra weight to the movement.

9. Resistance walking with your dog

Walking with your dog is the most obvious way to get some healthy outdoor time, but there are many different ways to walk your pup. Try walking backward so that your dog gets additional resistance when trying to pull you along. This is especially useful when walking larger dogs. Walking in the sand or water can also provide an added workout for both of you.

10. Plank with Dog

This is a great exercise for those people who do not have access to a gym or equipment because all you need is your dog and some floor space. Start by doing a regular plank on your forearms, and then have your dog stand in front of you. Slowly shift from side to side while keeping your body steady. Try to hold the plank for 30 seconds, then gradually increase the time until you reach two minutes.