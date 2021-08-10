Why are Nutritionists Bashing Supplements to Push Their Agenda?

by Matt Weik

A few weeks ago, I read an article from a “celebrity nutritionist” saying how dry scooping a pre-workout protein powder was terrible. First off, what in the hell is a “pre-workout protein powder?” I’ve been in the game two decades, and I have no clue what the hell she’s talking about. Now, I’m not going to call her out directly or put her on blast by using her name, but it just goes to show that some nutritionists (even self-proclaimed celebrity nutritionists) have no idea what they’re talking about when it comes to supplements.



My advice to them? Sit down and keep your lips shut.

Now, let me provide you with the backstory so that we can dig a little deeper into the issues I’m bringing up in this article. There is a nutritionist out there who wrote an article about how bad dry scooping a pre-workout is. For starters, her incompetence had her write about “pre-workout protein powders,” which was a hilarious way to start off her article. But then she went right into why you should “pass” on dry scooping and instead drink a banana avocado smoothie.

Personally, I don’t care how you take your pre-workout – to each his or her own. Do I dry scoop my pre-workouts? Nope. I have no desire to do so. But that’s neither here nor there for the sake of this article. Maybe I’ll discuss the top of actually dry scooping in another article.

Do You Have Actual Science to Back This, or Are You Just Pushing Your Agenda?

When I read this article, out loud I said, “What in the actual f*ck are you getting at?” Look, people who use a pre-workout, whether they dry scoop or not, want more than just carbohydrates and calories to get them through their workout. The reason why people use a pre-workout is multifaceted.

People use a pre-workout to enhance:

• Muscle pumps

• Mental focus

• Energy levels

• Stamina and endurance

• Muscle recovery

• Athletic performance

The scary thing is that this woman is also the owner of a lifestyle and media company “devoted to helping individuals discover and live their most nutritious lives.” I mean, that all sounds fine and dandy, but you’re putting out inaccurate information on topics you clearly have no idea what you’re talking about and leveraging that you’re a celebrity nutritionist to push your own agenda.

What’s even more interesting is that this woman (who clearly doesn’t understand supplements) is actually SELLING supplements on her website – plant protein, fish oil, greens blend, minerals and antioxidants, probiotics, multivitamins, maca, and sleep aids. So, why are you bashing pre-workouts and even calling them by a name or description that no one even sells?

Additionally, this woman sells a “certification” that has nothing attached to it other than her name. If someone wanted to work for me and they said they had a certification and mentioned it was this one, I’d honestly start laughing out loud. That would be like me putting out a certification for writers but having no writing association or organization attached to it. I’ll go ahead and throw myself under my own bus by saying, “what the hell does my name mean to anyone?” The same goes for this woman.

Does this woman actually think that her name means something? I’ve never heard of her in my life, and I’ve been in the industry for over two decades. And celebrity nutritionist? To whom? Who are the “celebrities?”

This certification she’s selling on her website is nothing more than a blatant revenue generator. While it may provide some good information to those who want to shell out an insane amount of money for something you can get all of the information for free on the internet if you simply search and read. Saying you have “her” certification does not hold any weight at the end of the day. It’s not like ACE, ISSA, NASM, etc., that actually holds some weight in the industry for professionals.

The Misinformation Being Said and Published by “Professionals” These Days is Outrageous

Nutritionists have a clear agenda to bash anything that isn’t real food. I get it. But that doesn’t mean it’s right. You can push your real food agenda and then include supplements to fill in the gaps. The fact of the matter is, not everyone can follow a super strict plan, and not everyone has the appetite to fulfill their “real food” nutrition plan. Therefore, they supplement with protein powder, multivitamins to fill in any micronutrient gaps in their nutrition, and other supplements like vitamin C, vitamin D, coenzyme Q10, fish oil, zinc, etc., where needed.

Then you have supplements that revolve around fitness and workouts. For some reason, nutritionists get a hard-on when it comes to this subject and wants to demonize it like you’re poisoning your body. Are there some shady supplement brands out there? Sure. But the names you have been seeing and hearing about for years are extremely ethical and aren’t out to screw the consumer.

It’s my belief that anything that nutritionists don’t understand is immediately vilified. Sports nutrition… it’s junk. Bodybuilding… it’s dangerous. Creatine… whoa there, it’s as dangerous as a steroid. (Oh, the humor). The list goes on and on.

I know in this article I’m specifically talking about nutritionists and one individual in particular, but I feel like you should include Big Pharma and doctors in this conversation as well. Think about how many doctors who have dismissed supplements and simply wrote a prescription to benefit pharmaceutical companies. While they may not be getting their pockets filled by Big Pharma like they were years ago, it’s much easier for a doctor to negate the underlying issue because it takes too long to explain and fix, and instead just prescribes a drug that will probably cause side effects and cause more problems and prescriptions to be needed.

Overall, I’m just sick of nutritionists and those in “professional” positions taking advantage of people. If their strategy were working, we probably wouldn’t have over 60% of American adults being overweight and over 40% of them being obese. Something needs to change. I highly recommend that people follow individuals who are putting out GOOD content regularly and don’t have an agenda. I’ll toot my own horn here and say I’ve been producing over 1,500 articles every year for years now – all of which is to help you, the reader. There are good people out there who don’t have agendas, you just need to seek them out and do some homework.