Walden Farms Salad Dressing: A Weight Loss Savior?

So, hear me out on this one, as I know the word “salad” is about as painful as a root canal. I like experimenting with different things to see how I can take a low-calorie option (such as a condiment) and use it in various ways to make things I normally already eat, even healthier. And that’s why I picked up some Walden Farms salad dressings.



Not only can I use these to add flavor (without the calories) to my salads, but I’ve found some other uses for them as well. To be clear, no, I’m not some weight loss freak or anything like that who eats salad every day. However, once in a while, I’ll grill up some chicken breast, cut it up, and toss it in with some greens. The issue always tends to be what dressing to use, which is another reason why I grabbed the Walden Farms salad dressing.

Walden Farms Salad Dressing: Flavorful Options

I’m a sucker for healthier options of everyday foods/ingredients/condiments. It’s no surprise that I have products from various brands that include things like zero-calorie and zero sugar pancake syrup, ketchup, coffee creamers, etc. I’m simply adding this Walden Farms salad dressing into the mix. And honestly, why not? It’s not like you need to worry about it running date on you and needing to throw it away. They all come with decent expiration dates – assuming what you purchased wasn’t sitting on a shelf somewhere for a year, and you were the lucky winner to pick the one with short-dating.

But here’s where I’m at. There are 22 different flavors available of the Walden Farms salad dressing. This is more than enough to allow you some crazy variety and something to fit anyone’s taste preferences. That said, due to the immense variety they have in the dressings, it provides you with more options to play with in terms of uses.

How Am I Using These Dressings? It’s Not Just Salads

Clearly, you can use the Walden Farms salad dressing for, well… salad. And if you want something really different, I would recommend trying the raspberry vinaigrette, sesame ginger, super fruits balsamic vinaigrette, honey balsamic vinaigrette, sun-dried tomato vinaigrette, or the pear and white balsamic vinaigrette.

If salads aren’t your thing and you’re like me, I like being creative and thinking outside the box. For instance, my family loves buffalo chicken dip. Even my 7-year-old and twin 2-year-old boys love it. One of the ingredients needed for buffalo chicken dip is ranch dressing. Well, tossing a bunch of ranch dressing in the mixture can add a boatload of calories. Those calories may be good for my kids, but not for my wife or me. Well, if you use the Walden Farms salad dressing, you can use their ranch variety and save on the calories.

Another way that I use these dressings is for snacking. At night, if you sat pints of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in front of me, I wouldn’t even need a spoon – I’d figure out a way to devour all of them. So, to prevent me from becoming a fat ass, I opt for cut-up veggies late at night (assuming I have some in the refrigerator). It sounds boring, but when you have a variety of dressings that you can use to spruce things up, it’s not bad at all.

I like to eat cut-up celery, carrots, snap peas, broccoli, and cherry tomatoes. Here’s where the dressing comes into play. I change it up and use anything from the ranch, chipotle ranch, bacon ranch, creamy bacon, sweet onion, and thousand island.

Want to take things up a few notches? Try using the Walden Farms salad dressings as toppings on your burgers and chicken. Or better yet, use them as a marinade or “sauce” for your grilled chicken breast. You can get creative with this based on your individual tastes and preferences, but almost all of the dressings could be used on top of burgers and chicken.

On top of your burger, you could put chipotle ranch, bacon ranch, or creamy bacon.

With your plain old, boring grilled chicken breast, you could add some zesty Italian, sweet onion, pear and white balsamic vinaigrette, creamy bacon, sun-dried tomato vinaigrette, honey balsamic vinaigrette, sesame ginger, chipotle ranch, bacon ranch, or honey Dijon.

The fact is and what I want to drive home is that with over 22 variations and flavors available at your disposal, you’ll always have healthier options at your fingertips to get creative with your meals and condiments. Sure, do they have BBQ sauces and various condiments on top of the Walden Farms salad dressing? Sure. But I want this to help open your eyes to what’s out there to spice up your boring meals, whether you’re trying to add quality lean muscle mass or drop some unwanted body fat.

Too many people think you need to eat bland food in order to see results in gaining lean muscle mass or losing weight, and that’s not true.

Variety is the spice of life!

What’s the Profile Look Like?

If you’re looking for a clean profile, it’s hard to find any dressings that even come close to the Walden Farms salad dressing. Looking at the profile, you get zero calories, zero net carbs, zero fat, zero sugar, and no dairy or gluten of any kind. At the end of the day, think about all of the calories you can save by implementing Walden Farms salad dressing into your rotation and swapping it in place of those calorie- and sugar-filled options you probably have in your refrigerator or pantry.

Would I Recommend the Walden Farms Salad Dressing?

Reading this article, you already know the answer. Of course, I would. I wouldn’t recommend anything that I have used or tried, and I can say with certainty that the Walden Farms salad dressing is the real deal. You won’t be disappointed by trying them. In fact, if you’re like me, you’ll end up with a whole pantry full of their products (yes, even the chocolate syrup that my family loves to put on their ice cream and their pancake syrup for waffles, pancakes, and French toast).