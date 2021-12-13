Turkesterone Explained by IronMag Labs 💪

Turkesterone

What is Turkesterone?

Turkesterone is an ecdysteroid, which is a hormonal steroid that is found in plants. Ecdysteroids can be compared to testosterone, due to their ability to induce growth. However, unlike testosterone, ecdysteroids do not bind to androgen receptors, and therefore do not cause any steroidal side effects, such as gynecomastia and hair loss. Although stimulating different anabolic pathways to androgenic steroids, turkesterone seems to be the most anabolic (muscle building) out of all the ecysteriods.

✔️ Increases Muscle Mass

✔️ Accelerates Fat Loss

✔️ Prevents Muscle Breakdown

✔️ Increases Endurance

✔️ Reduces Fatigue

Turkesterone Benefits

The major advantage of Turkesterone supplements is that they are much safer than anabolic steroids, as although suggestively behaving in a similar way, it does not bind to androgen receptors. Turkesterone also enhances muscle repair and growth by increasing muscle protein synthesis. It’s able to do this by optimising the mRNA translation process and promoting leucine uptake into muscle cells. Due to this effect on protein synthesis, a positive nitrogen balance is attained, which also prevents muscle breakdown. There is also evidence to suggest that ecysteriods, such as turkesterone, are able to increase muscle ATP content, which translates to increased muscular energy and endurance during exercise.

How Does Turkesterone Work?

Turkesterone works by ‘hacking’ the stress response in the body. It does this by regulating a stable balance in the adrenal, pituitary, and hypothalamic glands. These three glands separately produce hormones that help regulate our blood pressure, immune system, mood, vision, growth, and more. By bringing the three glands in harmony, Turkesterone enables users to increase their muscle mass, improve recovery, enhance workloads, and stimulate gains during training. All in all, you can think of Turkesterone as a supplement that promotes a ‘super anabolic effect’.

Turkesterone also has adaptogenic properties, which has beneficial effects on mental health, by alleviating anxiety and mental burnout. Another advantage of using Turkesterone is that it does not require, as it doesn’t amplify testosterone levels. Therefore no suppression occurs following Turkesterone use, which eliminates risk of side effects and promotes muscle gain retention.

Turkesterone Side Effects

Alongside the muscle-building effects of Turkesterone, it also induces multiple beneficial side-effects. Turkesterone can help optimize hormonal levels and strengthen your immune system, which is essential for any active individual. Ecysteriods are also promoted as being healthy for the liver and intestines, as well as being able to lower cholesterol and regulate blood glucose. There is research to suggest that Turkesterone also has protective effects on brain health, through enhancing neurotransmitter activity. However, it is important to avoid taking Turkesterone on an empty stomach as it can cause nausea, which is a common side effect of capsulated supplements.

Turkesterone Cycle

To attain the muscle-building benefits from Turkesterone it is common for users to run an 8-12 week cycle. However, as this supplement is not androgenic and doesn’t cause suppression, you can run it indefinitely. Although, we do advise an 8-12 week cycle. No PCT is required. The appropriate Turkesterone dosage is 500mg per day.

🛒👉 https://www.ironmaglabs.com/product/turkesterone/