This Type of Fitness Content Won’t Help YOU

by Matt Weik

I wish we could read, watch, or listen to things and immediately retain the information and have it serve us well. Unfortunately, most people engage with fitness content and get absolutely nothing from it. It’s not because it didn’t provide some sort of value. It’s because people don’t implement and execute on the things they engage with. You could be given the recipe to success but if you can’t follow the directions, what good is it? You’re simply wasting your time and the time of the person you’re engaging with.



Without Execution Fitness Content Means Nothing

Honestly, I’m using fitness content as a placeholder for this article but you can literally fill in the blank with whatever type of content you want – business, marketing, SEO, health, entrepreneurship, dogs, cats, dishwashing, whatever. Bottom line is, we gather so much information throughout the day, that most of it goes in one ear and out the other. What I want you to think about is how you want to use the data you are provided.

What I would do is categorize data in three categories and each will be handled individually and specifically.

1. Very Important

Take this information and write it down. Make sure you put it somewhere that you will remember it so you can start implementing what you wrote down. For instance, if you are watching YouTube and the topic of sales is covered, it’s probably a good idea to write down the list of closing techniques they are discussing so you can go out and utilize them and execute the information to help you close more deals. The same with fitness content. If someone is showcasing a new study showing a certain type of cardio burns more fat than the one you are using, wouldn’t you want to get the most out of your time rather than spinning your wheels? Sure, you would. So, write very important things down and use them to your advantage.

2. Somewhat Important

I would treat somewhat important like you do with very important but move it down on your list of things you need to implement. This could be something that you find intriguing but not earthshattering. Jot it down on a piece of paper or send yourself an email to ensure you have it and can pull from it at a later date.

3. Not Important

This is the type of information you toss. In fact, how I treat fitness content is that if I start watching/listening/reading the fitness content and I quickly figure out that it’s not what I thought it was and doesn’t provide me any true value, I stop engaging with it immediately and move on. Why continue to watch/listen/read if, in the end, it will serve you no purpose? Simply move on to the next piece of content and see if that provides you with the value and information you are looking for.

The Source Matters

As Trump likes to say, “FAKE NEWS.” You need to know the source from where you are getting your information. I know nothing about building a home. I’m not in that industry and have never built a home with my bare hands. So, why would you take advice from me if all of a sudden, I publish content talking about how to build a home? Doesn’t make sense, right?

You need to look at your source the same way. Is the person you are getting your fitness content from reputable? Are they a trusted source, have firsthand industry knowledge, and is knowledgeable about the subject? If not, why are you paying attention to the information they are sharing? Would you take advice on how to build wealth from someone who has no money? Heck no. Other than listening to how they lost everything so you know what NOT to do, there isn’t much value from hearing them out. Treat the information you are looking for in the same manner.

Execute… Execute… Execute.

No, this isn’t a firing line. But execution is vital for success. I can’t harp on this enough. If you don’t take the information you are provided and utilize it, what good was even engaging with it? If you sat through a seminar where fitness experts were giving out free fitness advice and free fitness content, why are you there if you don’t plan to follow through with the strategies and ideas they are sharing?

I feel like that’s one of the key reasons why free fitness content doesn’t really work these days. The person engaging with it has no skin in the game. Here’s an example of what I’m referring to. Personally, I came up with a fun 30-Day Fitness Challenge. Everyone and their brother have a fitness challenge these days. Know what’s different with mine? I make people pay for it. Seems odd to make people pay if everyone else is giving it away for free, right? Wrong. Know what happens? People get results. Why? Because they spent money on value and if they don’t extract that value from what I gave them, they wasted their money. So, their follow through and success rate is much higher.

What I want you to do is be more conscious of the content you engage with and if it is providing you value. If so, write it down and start executing on the strategies and information. If not, stop wasting your time and stop engaging with it and move onto something that WILL provide you the value you’re looking for.